What we learned at Skate Canada: Nathan Chen's return, Kamila Valieva's arrival and what else you missed

For one it was a comeback, for the other it was an arrival.

Skate Canada International this weekend was highlighted by superb skating in the second week of the Grand Prix Series in the Olympic figure skating season, with Nathan Chen of the U.S. bouncing back from a bronze medal finish last week to capture his eighth Grand Prix title, while 15-year-old Kamila Valieva made her senior Grand Prix debut with a smashing free skate - setting another record in women's skating.

The pairs and ice dance didn't disappoint, either.

Vancouver hosted the second Grand Prix of the season as the Series heads to Torino next weekend (5-7 November) for the Gran Premio d’Italia. Italy will host the event after the Cup of China was cancelled due to Covid-19 precautions.

But Friday and Saturday (29 and 30 October) in Vancouver proved a fruitful one for top skaters: Chen and Valieva are in the podium conversation for the Olympic Games Beijing 2022, and this weekend was another step in the right direction for them - and others.

MORE: Chen, Sui/Han win by double digits | Valieva soars as Russians sweep

Here, a look at five things to know from two action-packed days of skating in Vancouver.

Chen is back to his winning ways

It was only for one event, but Chen’s loss at Skate America broke a significant streak, one that dated back all the way to PyeongChang 2018, when he was fifth.

Since he had won 10 consecutive events internationally over three-plus years. He turned his skating back into gold in Vancouver.

“I definitely had better outings here than at Skate America," Chen, 22, said to end the weekend. "I always want to push myself forward, even if that means taking out an element so that I can skate clean."

Chen went for “only” four quads in the free versus the six that he tried at Skate America, a call he said was made because of the tight turnaround from a week ago and also because he’s dealing with a lingering hip injury.

Now he waits to see if he’ll qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

Jason Brown was his ethereal self in both programs and looks determined to make the U.S. Olympic team for the first time in eight years after missing the 2018 Games.

It was a statement bronze for 18-year-old Evgeni Semenenko, but also a disappointing fifth-place finish for home hope Keegan Messing, who took a hard fall in his free skate on a triple loop.

Valieva leads technical masterclass

Having set records at Finlandia Trophy earlier this month, Valieva bested those on Saturday, her 180.89 free skater (with three quads and a triple Axel) delivered a 265.08 overall, new world-record marks in her senior Grand Prix debut.

2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva also showed off her technical skills, the 24-year-old hitting two triple Axels in her free skate, including one in combination. After disappointing Olympic seasons in 2013-14 and 2017-18 she appears determined to make the ROC team even among a crowded women's field.

2020 European champion Alena Kostornaia was third, displaying her own triple Axel, while Mihara Mai, Alysa Liu and Higuchi Wakaba went 4-5-6, each showing they can be factors internationally this season.

Pairs: Sui/Han set early-season tone

The two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China looked strong in both their programs, the free skate to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” a re-visited program from when they won their first world title, in 2017.

“In my opinion we did not bad,” said Sui. “We had some misses... but those are all the things that we can improve. We'll try to fix all of [that]. This is our first Grand Prix of the season.”

They won going away: By 30 points over Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin of Russia.

Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc are also benefitting from a previously used free (from 2018-19), earning a bronze as they chase one of two U.S. spots for Beijing.

Dance: Gilles/Poirier keep momentum going

In their first major international event since winning bronze at worlds earlier this year, Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier said it was a new feeling being in first after the rhythm dance and skating last in the final group.

They also won by double digits, putting up a 210.97 as Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy registered a 200.05.

Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz of Spain won their first Grand Prix medal with bronze.

Olympic season just heating up

Over the next two weeks, we will have seen nearly every top-level skater as the season moves into high gear, with the Grand Prix Series pointing to December's exclusive Grand Prix Final, where only the top six skaters or teams in each discipline get invites.

Will Chen? That will depend on other results, but his bronze medal from Skate America will keep him tuned into the other Grand Prix stops, he said.

Vancouver was a reminder the ice can be slippery - and the extreme difficulty of the sport itself. Messing never fully recovered from his hard fall mid- free program, while his Canadian teammates Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro seemed on their way to a dream skate when they missed not one but two lifts in the free, finishing sixth overall.