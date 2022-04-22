Fares Elbakh headlines first IWF International Street Weightlifting event

Fares Elbakh is the star attraction at the first IWF International Street Weightlifting competition being held in Lausanne on Saturday (23 April).

The Egyptian-born weightlifter became Qatar's first ever Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020, taking victory in the -96kg class one day before Mutaz Essa Barshim famously shared high jump gold with Gianmarco Tamberi.

The 23-year-old, also known as Meso Hassona, joins Malta's Yazmin Stevens in Team Ambassador for the mixed team competition taking place in the Quartier du Flon in the Olympic Capital.

Elbakh will face the man who beat him at December's World Championships in Tashkent, Colombia's Lesman Paredes, who set a new snatch world record of 187kg on his way to gold.

The Colombian won the -102kg title at the Pan American Championships 12 months ago, and he links up with Britain's Fraer Morrow for Team International.

Paredes, Elbakh and Stevens were recently named IWF Athlete Ambassadors together with Filipino Olympic gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz who is not taking part in Lausanne.

There are five national teams - hosts Switzerland, France, Austria, Italy and Germany - also taking part in what will be a new experience for the lifters.

IWF Interim President Dr Michael Irani said, "This format can bring weightlifting into town centres and showcases the fun and competitive spirit of our sport. We want to showcase how great our sport is in urban settings."

The seven teams - female followed by male - lift in turn in three rounds of snatch and clean and jerk with the lowest total weight going first. Both lifters must perform a 'Good Lift' to be able to increase the total weight in subsequent rounds (automatically 1kg per athlete).

If one fails, it counts as a 'No Lift' for the team which must then attempt that same total weight in the next round. They can lower the weight for one lifter and increase it for the other as long as the total weight remains the same.

With athletes coming from a range of weight classes, lifts are converted to Robi Points to determine the overall classification.

Stevens told IWF, "I am overjoyed to be a part of the 1st IWF Street Weightlifting Competition. This is a unique event showcasing the ethos of the Olympics, citius, altius, fortius, in the heart of the Olympic city.

"I am looking forward to being amongst the best in weightlifting, where we all come together for equality, diversity, and clean sport!"

International Street Weightlifting Lausanne - Teams

Team Switzerland

Scheila Meister (55kg), Yannick Tschan (96kg)

Team International

Fraer Morrow (GBR, 55kg), Lesman Paredes (COL, 96kg)

Team Ambassador

Yazmin Stevens (MLT, 64kg), Fares Elbakh (QAT, 96kg)

Team France

Garance Rigaud (55kg), Romain Imadouchene (96kg)

Team Austria

Bernadette Werle (59kg), Dominik Certov (81kg)

Team Italy

Martina Bomben (49kg), Fabio Pizzolato (89kg)

Team Germany

Sabine Kusterer (59kg), Ruben Hofmann (96kg)

International Street Weightlifting Lausanne - Schedule, How To Watch

The first IWF International Street Weightlifting competition starts in Lausanne's Quartier du Flon at 13:00 CEST local time (GMT+2).

It is live on Olympics.com with the stream available worldwide here. Coverage starts at 12:45 CEST.