Weekend roundup: Highlights from the world of sport

Japanese skateboarders sweep the podium at home X Games

Fresh from a home Olympic Games in which he wowed the world with a gold medal-winning performance, Japan’s Horigome Yuto proved he’s no flash in the pan with victory at the first-ever X Games edition to be held in Japan. While rain curtailed the final day of action in Chiba, Horigome shone to win street gold in his first competition since Tokyo 2020. The crowd had even more to celebrate as Japanese athletes swept the podium, with 15-year-old Ikeda Daiki taking silver and Shirau Sora bronze.

In the women's park competition, Yosozumi Sakura led a second podium sweep for Japan, with 13-year-old Hiraki Cocona showing skill that belied her young age to take silver. The bronze medal went to Tezuka Mami as Japanese athletes dominated proceedings much as they did at the last Olympics.

The women’s street competition was won by Brazil’s prodigiously talented Olympic silver medallist Rayssa Leal, who topped an X Games podium for the first time at just 14 years old. In the men’s park Jagger Eaton from the USA put in a championship-winning performance as he won his own first X Games gold.

Lisa Carrington stakes claim for World Championships spot

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington may have five Olympic gold medals to her name but she faces a real battle to claim her country’s k1 500m berth at this August’s World Championships. After losing the national final to Aimee Fisher by 0.08 seconds, Carrington struck back a day later to take victory by a mere 0.11 seconds.

All eyes now turn to Thursday’s winner-takes-all race where the two will once again go head-to-head to find out who will travel to the worlds that take place in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Lisa Carrington Picture by Getty Images

Olympic champions get winning starts at Mixed Doubles Worlds

The greatest curlers on the planet are back in action at the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Geneva, Switzerland. Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead - her country’s sole gold medallist at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 - looks to be on top form as she made an unbeaten start to her Group B campaign with two wins from two. Muirhead showed off her full array of skills as Britain beat Australia 9-4 in game two.

The Brits aren’t the only team with an unblemished record as Canada Scotland also maintain a 100% win rate in Group B, while the Beijing 2022 mixed doubles champion Stefania Constantini led Italy to a 7-5 victory over Republic of Korea to make it three wins in as many games for her country.

The action continues throughout the week with medals awarded on Saturday 30 April.

Eve Muirhead gold Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Remco Evenepoel leads Belgian podium sweep at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

In a dramatic Liege-Bastogne-Liege men’s road cycling race, Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel took victory by 48 seconds as Belgian riders took all three spots on the podium. Compatriot Quinten Hermans finished second with Wout van Wert third in a dramatic race where several of the riders failed to make it to the finish line.

Pre-race favourites including Julian Alaphilippe and Olympic mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock were involved in a major crash at the 60km mark, with the former leaving the scene in an ambulance. It marred an otherwise enthralling event where the home crowd were treated to a thrilling 1-2-3.

