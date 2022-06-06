Weekend roundup: Highlights from the world of sport

Kristian Blummenfelt and Kat Matthews set records in Brandenburg triathlon

Norway’s Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt and Great Britain’s Kat Matthews set new iron man distance triathlon records at the Sub 7/Sub 8 event in Brandenburg, Germany.

In a race created to achieve the records, with pacers assisting the athletes, Blummenfelt finished the men’s race in 6:44:25 while British army captain Matthews finished the women’s in 7:34.19.

"Two years of planning to put together a team,” said Blummenfelt after the race, referencing the role the pacers had in driving him forward during the race. “It's all crucial to have a great team. You saw the team I put together. They even had us ride faster than we planned."

Matthews was equally grateful for the role her pacers played as she celebrated her record-breaking feat.

"I'm feeling a whole load of emotions, but the main one is gratitude for the whole team around me. Honestly of all the triathlons of the whole world, this is about the team…

“I felt like I was letting them down all day. I was hitting the limit and I thought I was going to lose it but the support on the sideline gave me the motivation to push on."

Elaine Thompson-Herah continues 100m winning streak at Rabat Diamond League

Jamaica’s five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah had continued her winning preparations for next month’s World Athletics Championships with an impressive 100m victory at the Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco.

The reigning Olympic gold medallist, came from behind to win in a time of 10.83 seconds - a meeting record.

"I feel amazing about the race today,” she said in a press conference after the race. “This is my 3rd time in Rabat and I'm super excited about the new meeting record of 10.83. For the next event in Rome, I'm following the same process and keeping up the same pace."

Elsewhere, Olympic 400m champion and world record holder, Karsten Warholm of Norway, pulled up injured in his first race of the season. He now faces a fight to see whether he will be fit for the Worlds that take place at the end of July in Oregon.

Rafa Nadal and Iga Swiatek triumph in French Open finals

Rafael Nadal has once again been crowned French Open champion following a straight-sets victory over Casper Ruud. The Spaniard now has 14 victories at Roland Garros and 22 Grand Slam wins to his name.

Just two days after turning 36, Nadal rolled back the years to produce a performance of pure class, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. His Grand Slam record now sits at two more than his closest rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who both have 20.

In the women’s final, Poland’s Iga Swiatek continued her own impressive run of wins, beating the USA’s Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in Paris to register her 35th victory in a row.

The victory against Gauff equals the 21st-century record set by Venus Williams in the year 2000. It also represents Swiatek’s second-ever Grand Slam victory, following her triumph in the 2020 edition of the French Open.

Wales complete historic qualification for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Wales have qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years after a 1-0 victory over Ukraine in Cardiff. A deflected Gareth Bale free-kick was all that separated the two sides, following a spirited Ukraine display that saw the men in red often on the back foot.

The last time Wales competed in the World Cup was all the way back in 1958, when a teenage Pele scored the final goal against them in the competition. Now they can look forward to a second World Cup outing in their history as they start their preparations for men’s football’s premier international competition in Qatar.

"It's the greatest result in history for Welsh football," a delighted Bale told Sky Sports after the match.

"It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy. Words can't describe how we feel at the moment."