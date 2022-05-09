Weekend roundup: Highlights from the world of sport

Teenage tennis star Carlos Alcaraz dominates Madrid Open

What a week it's been for 19-year-old Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Not only did the teenager triumph in the final of the Madrid Open, he also became the first-ever athlete to beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same clay-court event.

Alcaraz bested defending champ 6-3, 6-1 Alexander Zverev in the final, having defeated Nadal in the quarter-finals and Djokovic in the semis. His tournament victory also made him the youngest ever winner of the Madrid Open and the second-youngest - after Nadal - to win two Masters 1000 tournaments.

"It feels great to be able to beat these players," said Alcaraz after the final. "To beat the two best players in history and then Zverev, the world number three. He is a great player. I would say this is the best week of my life."

Zverev, his opponent in the final, was effusive in his praise of the teenager. "Right now you are the best player in the world," he said, before jokingly adding, "Even though you are still five years old, you are still beating us all."

Natalia Grossman and Fujii Kokoro triumph at boulder World Cup in Seoul

In the absence of last round's winner and Olympic combined champion Janja Garnbret, the USA's Natalia Grossman dominated the boulder event at the sport climbing World Cup in Seoul to take her maiden victory of the season.

The American achieved four tops in the final to claim the win, with second place going to France's Oriane Bertone and the bronze to Grossman's compatriot Brooke Raboutou.

In the men's boulder competition, Japanese athletes swept the podium, with Fujii Kokoro's dramatic final climb seeing him rise to the top of the standings. The winner of the last World Cup event, Narasaki Tomoa, finished in second, with Ogata Yoshiyuki ending the day in third.

The speed competition was arguably even more dramatic than the boulder, with world records falling in both the men's and women's tournament. Indonesia's Veddriq Leonardo beat his compatriot Kiromal Katibin in the final to take his first win in the season, but only after the latter had broken the former's world record with a time of 5.17 in qualifying.

In the women's competition, Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw also set a world record of 6.64 seconds in qualifying before winning the final handily against the USA's Emma Hunt.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce among the winners World 100m leads change hands in Nairobi

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to world leads in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. Omanyala set a time of 9.85 seconds in a race Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs pulled out with through illness. It was left to the African record holder Omanyala to take up the mantle in front of a home crowd as he beat American duo of Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley and Isiah Young to the line in a highly impressive display at the Continental Tour Gold Athletics meeting.

Prior to Omanyala's win, three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set a blistering time of 10.67 seconds to set a world lead in her first 100m race of the calendar year. She won comfortably after Namibia's Christine Mboma pulled up with a suspected muscle injury at the midway point.

"It just shows my training has been going great," Fraser-Pryce said after her race. "Shows relentlessness...always relentless even when you have setback along the way."

Mathieu van der Poel takes leader's pink jersey in Giro d'Italia

Mathieu van der Poel maintains his place as the leader of the Giro d'Italia after finishing in the peloton in a race won by Great Britain's Mark Cavendish. While the stage three win was Cavendish's 16th at the Giro, it is Van der Poel who remains in pole position and maintains the pink leader's jersey before the next stage on Tuesday in Italy.

Another Britain, Simon Yates, is in second place in the overall standings, some 11 seconds off the pace, with Tom Dumoulin in third. Cavendish's win sees him become the oldest non-Italian to win a Giro d'Italia stage at 36 years and 352 days.

Sam Kerr leads Chelsea to Women's Super League title

In a dramatic finish to the WSL season, Australian Olympian Sam Kerr scored two sensational second-half goals to lead Chelsea to a 4-2 win against Manchester United that secured the championship.

Chelsea finished just a single point above second-place Arsenal whose 2-0 final day victory against West Ham wasn't enough to see them win the league.

At one point, Chelsea found themselves 2-1 down before Kerr began dominating proceedings, first nailing a left-footed volley into the top corner to level the scores before again volleying past Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps to put the victory beyond doubt.

"Everyone thinks I was surprised at scoring that goal but I told Erin Cuthbert, 'I'm going to score an unbelievable goal tomorrow, I'm going to chest it down and volley the ball'," Kerr said after the match.

"I visualise, but I actually think today it both worked in my favour and not in my favour because I visualised too much in the first half and it wasn't going my way and I felt tired, I felt nervous. And in the second half we just cleaned it straight."