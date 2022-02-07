How to watch Team GB's Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds play off for curling bronze

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds will do battle with Sweden for the mixed doubles curling bronze at Beijing 2022 after a tight semi-final defeat to Norway on Monday (7 February).

The Olympic debutants led for more than half the match before a couple of errors followed by a poor power play performance meant Norway had the advantage heading into the eighth and final end.

Hopes of clinching a much-needed steal were dashed when Kristin Skaslien threw a perfect last stone to send her and husband Magnus Nedregotten through to the gold medal match, leaving the Brits to battle for bronze.

“We’re a bit disappointed with how we handled that,” admitted Dodds to Team GB after their semi-final loss.

“When you don’t have the hammer [last stone] in curling it’s quite a scary position to be in, so we just tried to play as good as we could and fair play to her [Skaslien] for playing the draw to the button to win.”

The reining world champions came into the tournament as one of the favourites for gold, but they could still pick up bronze with Mouat then turning his attentions to the men's competition.

"We’re just going to have to rebound tomorrow and come out and fight for that medal," he said.

Beijing 2022 curling: Where to watch Team GB’s Mouat and Dodds compete for bronze medal

Buoying the Brits ahead of their medal match scheduled for tomorrow (8 February) will be their previous victory over Oskar Eriksson and Almida De Val in the round robin.

Mouat and Dodds bested the Swedes 9-5 in the very first match of the Games.

For Sweden, the bronze medal game will also have a redemptive quality to it. Eriksson and De Val were schooled by 8-1 by unbeaten Italy in their semi-final and will be sure to come out fighting.

Mouat and Dodds will play their bronze medal match against Sweden at 14:05 Chinese Standard Time (CST)

That means fans in Britain will need to set their alarms for a 6:05am start.

