How to watch Rayssa Leal at World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022

Rayssa Leal is back in skateboarding action this weekend (1–3 July 2022) as she competes at World Skate's World Street Skateboarding Pro Tour event in Rome, Italy.

The Olympic silver medallist has already had a successful 2022 season including winning X Games gold in Chiba, Japan, in April – her first X Games title on her debut.

Now, the Brazilian – who is still only 14 – will hit the streets near the Colosseum as she begins her road to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022 is the first event in the sport's Olympic qualifying cycle for 2024, and Leal will be in the thick of the action.

She is one of five women's skateboarders who has been "pre-seeded", meaning she received a bye directly to the quarter-final stage and was not required to take part in qualifying.

And you can watch her and the other skaters in action from the semi-finals on, right here on Olympics.com.

What is Rayssa Leal's path to the podium at World Street Skateboarding Rome?

The first round Leal faces is the quarter-finals, in which she will have two attempts of 45 seconds each to produce her best run.

In this round, the top 16 skaters with the best scores advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will then employ the new Olympic scoring format, which will be in effect at Paris 2024.

A skateboarder’s best run out of the two they perform will count towards the total score (0 to 100), while each of their best two tricks will be given a score of between 0 and 100, making a final score of between 0 and 300.

It means both Leal's tricks and runs will count towards the score. In Tokyo, the best four scores regardless of whether they were obtained in tricks or runs counted.

The top eight athletes will advance to the final, where the new format will again be in use.

How to watch Rayssa Leal at World Street Skateboarding Rome

Rayssa Leal begins her competition on Friday (1 July 2022) with the quarter-finals.

The women's quarter-finals run from 10:10am to 1:05pm local time in Rome (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Leal is in the final heat, meaning she is in action from 12:25pm.

Olympics.com will then broadcast all the action from the semi-finals and final live globally with no restrictions.

Women's semi-finals are scheduled from 4:30pm to 7:05pm on Saturday (2 July), while the final is set for 7:00pm to 8:15pm on Sunday (3 July).

