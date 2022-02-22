When to watch Nathan Chen skate next after Beijing 2022 success

Nathan Chen has yet to confirm whether he will continue skating after winning the figure skating men's singles Olympic title at Beijing 2022.

The Team USA athlete's return to competition is eagerly anticipated after he won Winter Olympic gold, set a world record in the short program, and an new Olympic combined score record (watch all Chen's highlights at Beijing 2022 here - territorial restrictions apply).

Chen does not know whether he will continue competing, telling the Salt Lake Tribune: “I’ve mostly accomplished all the goals that I’ve wanted to accomplish in skating.

“I’m already very happy and satisfied with my career. So. It’s hard to say whether or not I will want to continue going.”

But there are some dates and events that the American has in his diary, read on for more.

Chen rises to the top at Beijing 2022

The 22-year-old delivered two technically brilliant performances, complete with five quadruple jumps, in the free skate to become Olympic champion.

A much-anticipated competition against two-time gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu in the short program was a one-sided affair, when the Japanese skater lost valuable points after popping a quadruple salchow.

Chen rose to the occasion, winning the short program and the free skate to top the podium.

He told Olympics.com: "Certainly it's been a pretty long journey, and of course includes a lot of people that have supported me throughout my career.

“So to be able to have a moment like this and be able to reflect back on all the people that have helped me throughout my time in skating means a lot."

GettyImages-1369749764 Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chen seeks clarity on future

Following his gold medal, Chen was asked about his future but he said there was little clarity.

He told the Salt Lake Tribune: “I was kind of assuming that after I finished the free, I would have a much clearer idea.

“But I actually don’t, and that makes it even less clear what I want to do.”

Nathan Chen and his coach Rafael Arutyunyan Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Chen set for Stars on Ice

Although his competitive future is uncertain, Chen will be skating at the Stars on Ice exhibition tour which runs throughout April and May, starting in Fort Myers, Florida, and taking in 24 stops.

He can aim for a fourth title at the World Championships to be held in Montpellier, France, from 21-27 March.

Chen also plans to return to Yale where he studies statistics and data science.

He took a two-year break from studying at the USA university to prepare for the Olympics and he does not plan to train while he is there.

Should he continue, events in 2022 and 2023 that he'll be well aware of and may choose to compete in are:

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, starting on 21 October and running through until December when Turin, Italy, hosts the finals (8-11 December).

The Four Continents Championship, to be held from 7-12 February 2023 with the World Championships in Saitama, Japan, the following month from 20-26 March.

The 2023 United States Championship will be held in Chen's home town Salt Lake City from 12-15 April.