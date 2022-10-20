Alpine skiing: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin's 2022/23 World Cup opener in Sölden on Saturday 22 October

Mikaela Shiffrin starts her 13th World Cup season this weekend with the Giant Slalom event in Sölden, Austria, on Saturday (22 October).

The alpine skiing star is the defending overall champion ahead of a 2022/23 campaign that features 41 individual events for women, across 20 venues.

The American has already taken two wins on the Rettembach course (2014, 2021) and could join Slovenia's legend Tina Maze with three (a women's record). She could also become the first woman to win the Sölden Giant Slalom in successive World Cup seasons.

At the Austrian resort Shiffrin claimed her first career Giant Slalom win and can become the fourth woman to pick up at least 15 World Cup victories in the discipline, after Schneider (20), Annemarie Moser-Pröll (16), and Tessa Worley (16).

Shiffrin is looking for her fifth overall title, which will put her in second place in the all-time list of winners, only behind Austria’s Annemarie Moser-Proell with six crowns.

The 27-year-old American has won 74 World Cup events, ranking her in third place in the all-time list behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

Schedule: 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup - Sölden, Austria

Below is the schedule for the women's competition in Sölden with all times local to the event (CEST, which is GMT/UTC + 1 or ET - 6)

Saturday, 22 October

10:00: Women's giant slalom, run 1

13:05: Women's giant slalom, run 2

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin: 2022 Alpine Ski World Cup - Soelden, Austria

Fans in the U.S. can watch Shiffrin live on Peacock TV (with coverage kicking off at 4 am and 7:05 am ET) or skiandsnowboard.live.

For more details on how to watch Mikaela Shiffrin and the US team in this World Cup season click here.