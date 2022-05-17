How to watch Marcell Jacobs at the Meeting Internazionale in Savona

Marcell Jacobs will finally be back in a 100m track athletics race on Wednesday (18 May) in Savona, Italy

The Italian sprint star, a surprise winner of the men’s 100m and the 4x100m relay gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, was expected to open his outdoor season with a head-to-head with Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley in his favourite distance at the Continental Tour meeting in Nairobi on 7 May. But Jacobs was a last-minute withdrawal due to ill health, and in his absence, Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya raced to a world lead of 9.85 seconds with Kerley second.

Now recovered from the intestinal problems and back in training with his coach Paolo Camossi, Jacobs will focus on the shorter sprint and not the 200m as he had planned earlier in the season.

The 26-year-old had hoped to compete in the half lap, which would have been his first 200m since 2018, when he timed 20.61 at a local meeting in Italy.

The former long-jumper and his management decided that after his recent health setback, “he will not be able to run the planned distance of the 200m, but will be at the start of the 100m”.

The northwest Italian seaport of Savona holds fond memories for Jacobs, the national record holder for 60m (6.47 seconds), the 100m (9.80 seconds), and the 4×100m relay (38.11 seconds).

He ran his first-ever sub-10 of 9.95m, an Italian record, at the Centro Sportivo Fontanassa three months before his epic Olympic run.

The European 60m and 100m record holder has been in superb shape and hopes to build on a strong indoor season.

His first race in 2022 was a 60m win in the ISATF indoor meeting in Berlin in February.

Jacobs topped again in Lievin and then claimed the Italian indoor title in his first race on home soil as Olympic champion in Ancona.

At the European Indoors he upset the world 60m record holder, American Christian Coleman, for the gold medal in 6.86.

Jacobs will line up at the meeting in Savona, a World Athletic Continental Tour – Challenger event, against two other members from the victorious Italian Olympic relay team - Lorenzo Patta and Fausto Desalu.

London 2012 Olympic relay bronze medallist, Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut, is also confirmed for the 100m in Savona.

Other Italian stars from the Tokyo 2020 team who will be in action in Savona include shot putter Zane Weir, fifth in the final, and Nick Ponzio. The duo will be joined by Germany’s David Storl, the silver medallist from the London Olympics.

After Savona, Jacobs will compete in a clash of the world’s fastest men in Eugene at the Prefontaine Classic on 28 May, then back to Rome on 9 June.

He plans to race at the Bislett Games in Oslo on 16 June before shifting focus to the World Championships in Eugene from July 15-22.

How to watch the 2022 Meeting Internazionale Città di Savona Continental Tour athletics meet

The meet will be broadcast live in Italy on Rai Sport. Broadcast TV and livestream action coverage and highlights will be available in other regions, including via the World Athletics YouTube page for certain territories.

Schedule of track and field events in Savona

The full schedule can be found here starting from 16:15-18:40 local time (CET) on Wednesday 18 May 2022. The men’s final is scheduled for 17:45.

