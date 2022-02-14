Lindsey Vonn, Usain Bolt and Shaun White among Olympians at 2022 Super Bowl

Usain Bolt and Lindsey Vonn are two of the greatest Olympians in history but took time out from following the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 to watch American football’s Super Bowl.

Vonn, who retired from alpine skiing in 2019 and is working for American television network NBC during Beijing 2022, posted pictures of her working for NBC outside the stadium in Los Angeles, as well as pictures of her attending the NFL Super Bowl with Jamaican sprint superstar Bolt inside the venue.

Vonn captioned the images ‘Who’s faster?’ and tagged in Bolt, who holds athletics’ 100m world record, setting the mark of 9.58 seconds in 2009.

Bolt, a four-time Olympian, won eight gold medals in his brilliant sprinting career.

The 35-year-old also posted pictures on social media from the Super Bowl, won by the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

As far as Vonn’s question about which of the Olympic champions is faster, the 37-year-old would be extremely hard to beat on skis.

Also a four-time Olympian, Vonn set a number of records throughout her career, including 82 World Cup victories, 20 crystal globes and 43 downhill victories.

She became Olympic champion by winning the women’s downhill at Vancouver 2010, where she also won a bronze medal in the super-G.

Vonn’s other Olympic Games medal is the bronze she won in women’s downhill at PyeongChang 2018.

During Beijing 2022, Vonn was quick to lend her support to fellow American skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin, after the 26-year-old did not finish her opening two races.

Also at America’s Super Bowl on Sunday (USA time) was three-time Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion Shaun White, who finished his Olympic Games career with a fourth-placing at Beijing 2022.

"I've never been and I had it on my bucket list," he told Olympics.com after competing at Beijing 2022.

"I've never been to the Super Bowl because it's always kind of during our time on the mountain and in our season.

"So like right away, I get to check something off my list."

