Indian ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja qualifies for ISU World Cup in Utah

India’s long-distance ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja has qualified for the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup 2021 to be held in Salt Lake, Utah from December 3 to 5.

Vishwaraj Jadeja will be competing in the men’s mass start race of the long track speed skating event at the ISU World Cup, which is also a qualifier for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Ahmedabad-born skater made the cut for the World Cup by performing well at 12 pre-qualification events since August and a good result in Utah will further Jadeja’s push to qualify for the upcoming Winter Games.

“While I have competed for years and have won medals, it is my dream to make it to the Olympics. The qualification to the World Cup is a major step in that direction,” the 36-year-old Jadeja said.

Vishwaraj Jadeja currently lives and trains in the Netherlands under the guidance of Wim Nieuwenhuizen, one of the world’s leading ice-skating coaches.

Unlike regular speed skating events, which have four to six skaters racing at a time, Vishwaraj Jadeja’s event - mass start - features 24 skaters doing 16 laps of a 400-metre-long track.

Mass start was included in the Olympic programme for the second time, making a return at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Its only other appearance came at the 1932 Winter Games.

To qualify for the Beijing Games, Vishwaraj Jadeja will have to finish in the top 24 of the cumulative rankings from the three World Cups. He has already missed the Poland World Cup but still has a chance to compete at the third event in Calgary later this month.

So far, alpine skier Arif Khan is the only Indian to have earned a quota for the 2022 Winter Olympics.