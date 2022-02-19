How to watch Vincent Zhou and more at the Olympic Figure Skating Gala

As Beijing 2022 draws to a close, fans will be looking forward to the Closing Ceremony and the exhibitions that will come on the day.

In addition to being able to reflect on everything that has happened during the Olympic Winter Games, there will also be performances to enjoy - including what will promise to be a grand closing.

The day will feature the Olympic Figure Skating Gala, which will include the likes of Vincent Zhou and Hanyu Yuzuru, as some of Beijing 2022's most popular skaters take to Olympic ice once more.

Going into quarantine

Zhou tested positive for COVID-19 at the Games but is now out of quarantine and free to perform.

After helping USA take second place in the figure skating team event, he received a call that he was positive and had to go a quarantine hotel.

"The symptoms I did have were honestly lighter than your average cold or flu," Zhou told ESPN. "It felt like a mild cold. I think the worst thing was probably a sore throat and some congestion. Like, that was the worst of it."

The timing meant Zhou was forced to miss the men's short program, which he didn't watch because "it was too emotionally difficult".

However, he kept up to date with what was happening and was happy for his teammates, as Nathan Chen won gold and Jason Brown finished a respectable sixth.

Vincent Zhou performing his free skate during the Beijing 2022 figure skating team event Picture by Getty Images

Returning to the ice

The frustration will remain from missing out on the men's short program, Zhou felt he was in a chance of making the podium for a second time in Beijing.

However, the 21-year-old's recovery means that he will at least be able to show the world what he is capable of once again.

After performing in the exhibition gala, Zhou return home and prepare for the World Championships towards the end of March in Montpellier, France.

He also plans to tour with Stars on Ice before resuming his studies at Brown University.

Hanyu Yuzuru among stars peforming in the Beijing 2020 figure skating gala

Despite it not being a part of the competition, the gala is an important part of the Games, which has been shown already.

Hanyu has epitomised that more than any other, insisting that he will be taking part despite suffering from an injury that meant he was a doubt for the free skate.

There have been some incredible performances throughout Beijing 2022, and that should continue into the gala with more personality-centric displays expected from some of the Games’ most popular skaters.

Hanyu Yuzuru during his free skate at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

When can I watch the Olympic Figure Skating Gala?

While there are no medals at stake in the Olympic Figure Skating Gala, it is an event that fans won't want to miss.

For those planning on tuning in, the gala will be taking place on Sunday 20 February at 12:00 Beijing time (23:00 on Saturday in ET time).

The Closing Ceremony starts at 20:00 Beijing time.