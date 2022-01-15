Vincent Kriechmayr claims first win of the season in Wengen downhill

Vincent Kriechmayr took his first alpine ski World Cup win of the season as he claimed the classic downhill in Wenger, Switzerland, on Saturday (15 January).

The Austrian was controversially allowed to compete by the International Ski Federation (FIS) despite missing both training runs after testing positive for COVID.

Following his 12th place on Friday's shortened race, Kriechmayr produced an aggressive run on the full Lauberhorn course (4,270m) to finish 0.34 seconds ahead of local favourite Beat Feuz, who was looking for a fourth record win in argually the most demanding race in the calendar.

Italian speedster Dominik Paris completed the podium, a further 0.10 seconds behind, regaining the top position in the downhill rankings.

Swiss rising star Marco Odermatt missed his third consecutive podium in Wengen by just 0.02 seconds but extended his lead in the overall World Cup standings, with yesterday's winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finishing almost one second off the pace in seventh place.

Now Odermatt comfortably tops the rankings with 1,075 points, followed by Kilde with 685.

Vincent Kriechmayr at the end of his run at the World Cup Men's Downhill on January 15 in Wengen, Switzerland. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Kryechmayr, who already won the Wengen downhill in 2019, joins Franz Klammer and Stephen Ebertharter as the only Austrian men to win the event multiple times in the World Cup:

"[It feels] amazing of course, it was very tough today. I tried my best, I tried to ski better than yesterday and I made a fantastic run. It's nice to be on top," the reigning world champion said to the official FIS broadcaster.

"There were so amazing skiers at the start, Aleksander (Aamodt Kilde), (Marco) Odermatt, (Beat) Feuz, (Dominik) Paris, Matthias Mayer, they are so good... To [be able to] beat these guys is an amazing feeling. I had to show my best skiing and it worked very well today."

On Sunday (16 January) Wengen will host a men's slalom event, while the fastest skier of the world will return to action next weekend in the traditional Austrian stop of Kitzbuhel.

Men's Downhill in Wengen, Switzerland on 15 January 2022 - Results

1. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) 2:26.09

2. Beat Feuz (GER) +0.34

3. Dominik Paris (ITA) +0.44

4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) +0.46

5. Matthias Mayer (AUT) +0.51

6. Martin Cater (SLO) +0.66

7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (SUI) +0.98

8. Stefan Rogentin (SUI) +1.36

9. Otmar Striedinger (AUT) +1.67

10. Max Franz (AUT) +1.77