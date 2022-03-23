Viktor Axelsen moves into second round at Swiss Open

Tokyo 2020 badminton gold medallist Viktor Axelsen has eased his way into round two at the Swiss Open in Basel.

Just three days after winning the men's singles title at the 2022 All England Open without dropping a set, the Danish superstar had little trouble beating Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Indonesia) 21-15, 21-12 in just 34 minutes on Wednesday (23 March).

Next up for top seed Axelsen in a second round clash with India's unseeded Kayshap Parupalli.

Earlier in the day Indonesia's Jonatan Christie took care of Thomas Rouxel (France) 21-10, 21-15 to also advance.