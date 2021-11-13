Veteran PR Sreejesh 'in talks' for his biopic after Tokyo 2020 heroics

Veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's career in field hockey has been nothing short of inspiring. The three-time Olympian stood like a brick wall in the goal post for India at Tokyo 2020, to help them bag a podium finish with a bronze, after 41 years of medal drought in Olympics.

Sreejesh, 33, made at least 40 saves for India at Tokyo 2020 and one of his most defining contributions came in their bronze medal playoff match against Germany. He saved a penalty corner with seven minutes to go for the final hooter which helped India beat Germany 5-4 and seal their podium spot.

The Indian hockey stalwart subsequently won the FIH player of the year award for the best male goalkeeper and was also honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, which is the country’s highest sporting honour.

Moreover, his life story and massive contribution for India, could also be turned into a biopic in near future.

“Yes, I have been approached for a biopic and the talks are going,” Sreejesh said in Times Now Summit 2021.

PR Sreejesh at Tokyo 2020 Picture by Alexander Hassenstein/ Getty Images

The Kerala-star has also witnessed many ups and downs in his career before rising on the podium at Tokyo 2020. He was a part of the Indian squad which failed to win a single match at London 2012 and captained the national team to a quarter-finals finish at Rio 2016.

Sreejesh, however, believes that there is a change in people's mindset after the Indian contingent's stellar show at Tokyo 2020, which also saw Neeraj Chopra bag the first gold medal for the country in track and field.

"There has been a change in people’s thought process now after the recent win in the Olympics after Neeraj won the gold. There has been a change in people’s attitude towards sports. People have started to show confidence in Indian sportspersons that they can go to the Olympics and win medals,” Sreejesh said.

But he has further urged the citizens of the country to maintain and develop a sporting culture in India and not to make it a temporary celebration.

"Nobody will carry this for a long time. So that’s a big issue, even now parents are only looking for a job. So, they only tell their kids to study hard and take a job. They are not bothered about their health; they are not bothered about their nutrition," he said.

"This happens because India has a culture of just studying, taking a job and getting settled. Get married, have children and then you take care of them but looking forward to a sporting culture should also be a part of your life. Even the people sitting here, very few get up in the morning and go for a jog or for that matter in the evening,” he added.