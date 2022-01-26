Veteran Johannes Ludwig in form of his life as Beijing luge competition beckons 

For someone who has began his World Cup journey almost 16 years ago in 2006, this wasn’t the most rapid rise to victory the world of sport has ever seen.

Yet for Johannes Ludwdig, Germany’s newly crowned overall luge World Cup champion, the timing of this triumph could not have been more perfect.

On 15 January, on his home track in Oberhof, Ludwig won secured his maiden crystal globe less than a month out from the Olympic Winter Games that begin on 4 February in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

The race that clinched the title was fascinating, for more reasons than one. Firstly, it showed the immense form the German is in this season, as he broke the track record on his first run with a time of 42.554s, before emphasising his dominance with a second run of 42.515s.

However, the competition that day also showed that competition for gold in Beijing may come down to how he fares against his own teammates, as an all-German podium was completed by Max Langenhan and double Olympic singles champion Felix Loch, the latter of whom may just turn out to be Ludwig's biggest threat for gold when the Winter Games men’s luge competition takes place between 5-6 February.

It’s not often that athletes hit their peak in their mid-thirties, but Ludwig is acutely aware that the hard work and effort he has put in over the years is coming to fruition at just the right moment.

"Winning the Crystal Globe shows the consistency over the season,” he said after the victory that ultimately secured him the overall World Cup title. "You can already say that I'm getting better and better the older I get."

The veteran slider is no stranger to the Olympic stage. At PyeongChang 2018, he won bronze in the men’s singles before stepping onto the top of the podium as part of a formidable German contingent in the team event.

And a quick glance at his progress during the last World Cup seasons shows just how far he has come over recent years. Eighth place in 2015/16 was followed by fifth the following two seasons, fourth in 2018/19 and 2019/20, and second in 2020/21. And then came the victory that is one of the crowning moments of his career to date - the overall World Cup title for the 2021/22 season.

However, if Ludwig is to win gold in Beijing, he will need to beat out some formidable opposition. At 32-years-old, his teammate Loch is three years his junior, however his record is as impressive as they get. At Vancouver 2010 he became the youngest Olympic luge men’s singles champion in history. Four years later in Sochi he replicated the win, while also adding team gold to his medal collection.

Ludwig’s closest competition in the World Cup this season came from Austrian Wolfgang Kindl, who is also no stranger to stranding on top of the podium, having won World Championships golds in the singles and sprint events in Igls in 2017.

And don’t rule out the USA’s Chris Mazdzer, who, while not enjoying his finest season in 2021/22, is the reigning men’s singles Olympic silver medallist, and remains the only non-European to have medalled in the event.

Needless to say, whether it’s battling against his own compatriots or any one of the elite international talents desperate to beat him in Beijing, Ludwig will need to be in peak form to top the podium in what promises to be an unmissable men’s luge competition at this year’s Olympic Winter Games.