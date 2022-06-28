Varinder Singh, hockey World Cup winner and Olympic bronze medallist, dies

Former Indian men’s hockey team player Varinder Singh, who was part of the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the Munich 1972 Olympics and the 1975 World Cup triumph in Kuala Lumpur, died on Tuesday at the age of 75.

Varinder Singh breathed his last at a private hospital in Jalandhar, Punjab. His last rites are expected to take place later in the day.

Born on May 16, 1947, Varinder Singh played as a half-back for India at the 1972 Munich Games. Winning the 1975 World Cup was another highpoint of his career.

The 1975 World Cup is India’s only World Cup title till date. The Indian men’s hockey team beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

A mainstay in the team, Varinder Singh was also part of India’s many memorable wins in the 1970s, including silver medals at the 1974 and 1978 Asian Games and a silver at the 1973 Hockey World Cup in Amsterdam.

Varinder Singh also competed at the 1976 Summer Olympics. However, the Indian hockey team returned empty-handed.

“Varinder Singh's achievements will be remembered by the hockey fraternity,” Hockey India (HI) stated in the release.

Varinder Singh received the Dhyan Chand Award in 2007 from the Government of India for his outstanding contribution to hockey.