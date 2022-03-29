Manchester United, Big Bash or F1? Usain Bolt teases ‘big’ sports team acquisition

Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, has thrown social media into a frenzy after announcing that he will be soon owning a professional sports team.

“It’s my time to own a professional sports team. Super excited! Get ready for something Big!” Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, tweeted.

Twitter has been rife with speculation about Bolt’s possible acquisition with fans throwing about names of renowned football clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

Usain Bolt is known to be a huge football fan and has been very vocal about his love for Manchester United in the past. Red Devils fans have been increasingly frustrated with the club’s American ownership lately after years of under-par showing by the team in the Premier League and Europe.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in an ownership limbo after sanctions on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich over the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Interestingly, MMA star Conor McGregor had tweeted about trying to buy both Man Utd and Chelsea in the recent past. Neither, though, have materialised.

Some eagle-eyed fans, meanwhile, picked up on the capitalisation in the word Big in Bolt’s tweet and threw in a possibility of a Big Bash (Australia’s domestic T20 league) team in the mix.

With Bolt being from Jamaica, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team Jamaica Tallawahs also seems like a popular guess on the speculation bandwagon.

The Jamaican ace is a big fan of both football and cricket, and even took a shot at playing both sports professionally, post-retirement.

Usain Bolt had given trials and trained with German football team Borussia Dortmund a few years back and at one point of time, there was huge media speculation about him playing cricket for Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars.

One fan even quipped that Bolt may be the apt owner for an F1 team. It’s hard to disagree, considering the man has had a stranglehold over every sprint world record out there.

Only time will tell what Usain Bolt’s next venture will really be, but Godspeed to the sprint legend.