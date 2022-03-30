Olympic legend Usain Bolt starts new run as co-owner of esports group

Eight-time Olympic champion and sprint legend Usain Bolt has become the co-owner of Wylde, an esports group based out of Dublin, Ireland.

The 35-year-old sprint legend announced his new venture on Twitter on Wednesday, ending hours of speculations after he had teased acquisition of a big sports team earlier.

“Wylde is on a journey to becoming one of the biggest brands in the fastest growing sport in the world. In esports, like in track and field, it’s critical to have that competitive, winning mentality,” Usain Bolt said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the Wylde leadership team to help our players to reach their potential, while also taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing,” he added.

Usain Bolt has admitted in the past that he was and still is an avid gamer

In a 2021 interview with the BBC, the Jamaican speedster said that he often used to skip practice to play video games but eventually it was his love for Mario Kart, a racing game involving the characters of the iconic Mario game, which pushed him towards becoming a sprinter.

Bolt, an 11-time world champion, currently holds both the men’s 100m and 200m sprint world records.

Founded by former investment banker Steve Daly, the Wylde group owns and grooms several top international esports teams, across popular games like Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, Rocket League and FIFA.

FIFA, the popular football video game by EA Sports, will be one of the eight esports titles in which medals will be awarded at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China later this year. Esports is making its official Asian Games debut at Hangzhou after appearing as a demonstration sport in the last edition in Jakarta.

Rocket League, meanwhile, will be one of the titles played at the inaugural Commonwealth esports championships, which will be held alongside the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK this August.

The Wylde group also runs an academy for promising gamers whom they recruit and scout from all around the globe.