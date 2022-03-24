Usain Bolt sets aim to conquer world of music

Having conquered the world of athletics, Usain Bolt has now turned his attention to dominating the music scene.

“I want to go to the top. I want to get Grammys off my music, platinum albums, and that’s what we’re working on. I’ve been in music now [for] like one year, and I think now people are seeing that I’m serious about music,” Bolt said in an interview on Twitter for Autograph.

The men's 100 and 200 metre world record holder was renowned for his musical passion during his track career, and the Jamaican was often seen dancing at the start of his races.

Like his musical inspiration DJ Khaled, 35-year-old Bolt is a producer rather than a singer.

“I know my ability. I’m not a singer, you know what I mean, so I want to be like a DJ Khaled. A person that loves music, makes proper albums, links up with different musicians, and stuff like that, so it’s just a different energy, and that’s what I’m focusing on. I love seeing the energy and the way DJ Khaled is as a person, and I know I’m that person, so I’m just taking my time, working my way up to that,” Bolt continued.

To promote his new career, Bolt has set up a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) called Tracks and Records which will feature five of his athletics world records - including his stunning 9.69 100m at the Beijing 2008 Olympics - set to tracks from his debut album "Country Yutes".

Usain Bolt - Tuned up

Bolt's favourite music genres to listen to during his career were dancehall and hip hop.

Over the years he has regularly been seen in the DJ booth on a night out, and has inspired others to write songs about him.

While he claims not to be a singer, does anyone remember his Christmas song from a few years ago?