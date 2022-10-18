Preview: U.S. women's gymnastics 2022 Worlds selection camp begins Friday

The selection camp to pick the U.S. women's team for the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, begins Friday (21 October). The Stars Gymnastics venue in Katy, Texas, will play host to the event.

With the withdrawal of Konnor McClain, who won the U.S. national all-around title in August, 11 women are vying for five team spots and one traveling alternate. Tokyo 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey and team silver medallist Jordan Chiles are scheduled to compete.

In Liverpool, the U.S. will be looking to become the first nation to win six-straight women's world team titles. Below is a look at the key things to know about the event that will select the USA squad, including stars to watch, schedule, and how to catch all the action online.

The team announcement is expected Saturday (22 October) evening.

Stars to Watch: U.S. gymnastics world trials, Houston, Texas

Three women come to the selection camp as near locks: Carey, Chiles, and U.S. all-around silver medallist Shilese Jones. The remaining members of the U.S. team will be chosen to complement that trio.

Team selectors (Dan Baker, Tatiana Perskaia, and Jessie DeZiel) will consider Carey, Chiles, and Jones’ combined strength on the vault and floor exercise in naming the final two team members. They'll also need to consider McClain’s withdrawal, which leaves a potential opening on the balance beam, her star event where she recorded a massive 14.800 at nationals.

Enter Leanne Wong.

Wong, who is recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the U.S. championships, is the reigning U.S. champion on the uneven bars and finished fourth at last year’s world championships on the balance beam, making her, perhaps, a near-perfect candidate for a trip to Liverpool.

When healthy, Wong is, also, an all-around threat, having taken silver a season ago at the Worlds in Kitakyushu. Last week, she posted video on Instagram showing strong tumbling in the lead up to camp and participated on all four events in a University of Florida intrasquad competition.

The final spot will likely come down to who can contribute the most on the balance beam, and that could be good news for Skye Blakely. The 17-year-old earned three scores above 14.000 on the event in 2021 (Winter Cup, 14.500; American Classic, 14.300; U.S. championships, day 2, 14.250), but has struggled in recent meets.

Hitting big routines on the event this week in Houston could prove to be what it takes to send Blakely to her first global international competition.

Another possible contender for the team is Lexi Zeiss, who put up solid scores earlier this summer at both the Pan Am Championships selection camp and the Pan Am Championships themselves. She finished seventh at the U.S. championships.

The remaining women vying for the team are: Amelia Disidore, Addison Fatta, Katelyn Jong, Nola Matthews, and Marissa Neal.

Schedule: 2022 U.S. gymnastics world trials, Houston, Texas

The U.S. women’s selection camp features two days of competition. The schedule is below with all times local to the event.

Friday, 21 October

6:00pm - Day 1, all-around

Saturday, 22 October

4:50pm – Day 2, selected events

How to watch: U.S. gymnastics world trials, Houston, Texas

USA Gymnastics will stream the competition live on its subscription streaming service FlipNow. Olympics.com will be on site at the event, providing live updates throughout both days of competition.