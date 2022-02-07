USA women’s hockey team Beijing 2022 schedule: 8 February, women’s ice hockey preliminary round group A

USA women’s hockey are aiming to defend the gold medal they won in dramatic fashion at PyeongChang 2018 when they denied perennial regional rivals Canada a fifth consecutive title in a shoot-out. It was Team USA’s first gold since they stood atop the podium at the inaugural Olympic women’s ice hockey tournament at Nagano 1998, although they have been on the podium in every edition.

However, the U.S. are competing at Beijing 2022 with something of a chip on their shoulder as they do not hold the current world title. Canada defeated USA 3-2 in the final on home ice in August 2021 thanks to a golden goal winner in overtime.

For the first time the women’s tournament features 10 teams, an increase from the eight that competed at PyeongChang 2018.

USA women's hockey team schedule, 8 February

Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A

12:10 - USA vs Canada (Beijing time)

