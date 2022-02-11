USA women's team into Olympic semi-final after hard-fought win over Czech Republic

United States women's ice hockey team are into the Beijing 2022 semi-final after a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday (11 February).

Goals from Hilary Knight, Lee Stecklein, a late strike from Savannah Harmon and an empty-netter keep the U.S. alive in the competition, but it wasn't as convincing as the score-line sounds.

Many expected this to be an easy victory for the reigning Olympic champs, but the Czechs put up a fight worthy of an Olympic knock-out match.

Goalkeeper Klara Peslarova was absolutely inspired and towards the end of the first period had 14 saves from 14 shots.

The Czechs took the lead too, Michaela Pejzlova scored first to set their fans dreaming, but the lead only lasted for 12 seconds as Knight brought the States back level.

The Czechs kept it tight until the third period when Stecklein put them ahead with 13' left on the clock, her shot deflected by a skate under the pads of a furious Peslarova.

With the U.S. outshooting their opponents 59 - 6 in the game, it was frustrating for the Americans not to secure the win much earlier.

Harmon stepped up to make it safe with her second goal of the competition with just over three minutes to play. She now has two goals and four assists to her name in Beijing.

The Czechs pulled the goalie and Kendall Coyne Schofield found the empty net after she stole the puck six seconds before the buzzer.

The U.S. will face the winner of Finland - Japan in their semi-final with Canada looming large on the other side of the draw.