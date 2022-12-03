It's do-or-die time for the US men's national soccer team (USMNT) at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The team of coach Gregg Berhalter will face the Netherlands on Saturday (3 December) in a crucial knockout game, with a place at the quarter-finals at stake. They two countries have locked horns six times already, but this is their first encounter in competitive football. The last time these two nations faced one another ended in an enthralling 4-3 American victory in June 2015. The Dutch had won the four previous fixtures. Here are the top things to know ahead of Saturday's knockout game, including players who could be key difference makers. USA v Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, schedule and time

The Netherlands qualified for the round of 16 as Group A winners (2022 Getty Images)

USA v Netherlands: Preview For table-topping Netherlands, their road to the knockouts has been far from seamless. Despite emerging as Group A winners with two wins and a draw, performances have left a lot to be desired. Cody Gakpo has been the star of the show for the Dutchmen, netting three times so far, and he has been their biggest threat going forward. While the way they play on the pitch isn’t to everyone’s taste, there’s no denying its effectiveness given the Netherlands are now unbeaten in 18 games. But when it comes to noteworthy runs, few can beat the impressive fact that the Dutch are unbeaten in competitive football in 90 minutes under manager Louis van Gaal, dating back to 2001. Should Gregg Berhalter’s USA side force extra-time, it will no doubt strike even more belief into American hearts. Better yet, what would it do for their confidence if they were to end this record inside 90 minutes? Pulling off one of the upsets of the competition will be no easy feat, but the USA have shown across their group games that they possess the quality. Two draws against Wales and England, they stepped up to the plate in a must-win game against the Islamic Republic of Iran in which they dominated for large parts. Christian Pulisic was on target to score the only, and most crucial, goal of the game - but faced a late push to be fit after picking up an injury as he scored. The Chelsea forward was cleared to play on Friday, and the USA will be boosted by the presence of their frontman. Gregg Berhalter at FIFA World Cup: Top facts about Team USA soccer coach

Cody Gakpo could make it four goals in four games if he scores against the USA (2022 Getty Images)

USA v Netherlands: Players to watch Cody Gakpo More often than not, there seems to be one player at every World Cup who really introduces themselves to the global stage - and Dutchman Cody Gakpo is having a tournament to remember. The 23-year-old has been shining for PSV in the Eredivisie this season, already recording nine goals and 12 assists in 14 league games – the kind of form that secured his seat on the plane to Qatar. Gakpo has rewarded Van Gaal’s trust in him by netting three times at the World Cup so far, one in every group game. Perhaps the pick of the bunch came against Senegal in which he stepped up for his nation to score a crucial goal with six minutes to go, guiding them to a huge three points enroute to finishing top of the group before Davy Klaassen sealed the deal in stoppage time. The USA backline will have to be on their toes to keep the Netherlands’ talisman quiet, but in the form he’s in, Gakpo could find a way through them regardless of how good they defend. Tyler Adams At 23-years-old, Tyler Adams is the youngest captain at the World Cup. Even more impressively, the Leeds United star assumes that role at the vote of his teammates who believed him to be the best player to wear the armband. And having made it out the group stages, with a resilient display in a must-win clash with Iran last time out, it’s clear to see why he has earned the plaudits of his peers. “He’s the general, he’s the strategist. He’s the guy that goes out there and leads by example. When he talks, people listen,” said manager Gregg Berhalter. Adams is a tenacious ball-winning midfielder who helps the USA dominate in the middle of the park. An anchor who assists the transition between the defence and attack seamlessly, the young skipper will play a defining role if the Americans are to get the better of the Dutch in the round of 16.

Leading by example: USA captain Tyler Adams (2022 Getty Images)