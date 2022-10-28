US budding star Kirra Pinkerton: In the footsteps of Carissa Moore

Looking at the clock, surfer Kirra Pinkerton sees there are just 10 seconds left.

A breathlessness strikes her.

“There’s no way this happening,” she tells herself. “Did I actually win?”

She’s too scared to start cheering just in case she might be mistaken. But she’s not.

The 20-year-old had, in that moment, won the open women’s division at the 2022 ISA World Surfing Games, besting Pauline Ado of France and Australian surf legend Sally Fitzgibbons to take the top honours.

It wasn’t an easy ride to first place; there were moments in the latter heats where the American eked through tough rounds in their dying stages. Yet still she emerged victorious, claiming her first major win since taking the 2018 WSL Junior Championships title, and for that she was delighted:

“I’ve been kind of envisioning this moment for a week now,” Pinkerton told Olympics.com afterwards with the star-spangled banner draped around her neck, beaming with the result.

“The whole heat I had this feeling I was going to be able to win it. I just can’t believe it happened.”

Standing by her side American team-mate and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Kolohe Andino added his own plaudits:

“These are obviously the best surfers in all the entire world. Every nook and cranny of the ocean is here. It’s a huge confidence booster for Kirra. To watch her come and win this is huge.”

The power of Pinkerton’s vision, to become an ISA world champion on a packed-out Huntingdon Beach, not only secured Team USA gold in the overall team event, but it also guaranteed the country a quota spot for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

And for the hungry young ‘grom’ looking to make her mark on a team that features surf legends like Olympic gold medallist Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks and Lakey Peterson, taking home that honour is a prize she knows has its own particular value.

Not least because it’s her dream to claim that spot at the Olympics for her own.

READ MORE: Indonesian surf star Rio Waida: From being bullied to being on top

Kirra Pinkerton: Carissa Moore paved the Olympic way

Growing up in San Clemente in California’s Orange County, Pinkerton didn't have to look too far for the roadmap in how to become a world-class surfer.

With Andino, Griffin Colapinto and Pat Gudaukas all hailing from the sleepy surfing town, Pinkerton knows getting to World Surf League’s (WSL) coveted Championship Tour (CT) is more possible than not.

But when surfing was announced on the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020, the WSL Junior Champion found her ambitions shifting:

“My dream was always to make the CT and win a world title. Then, all of a sudden, the Olympics came into it. And that's definitely my biggest goal now,” she told Olympics.com before the 2022 ISA World Surfing Games got underway.

“I really want to make the Olympics. It'd be really cool just even walking out with the Olympic team in France, I think that would be just super special.

“My whole game plan changed for my future” - Kirra Pinkerton on making it to the Olympics.

Pinkerton knows that just getting to the Games is a challenge, especially when at times the target can seem so far away.

It is then the ambitious surfer takes inspiration from those around her so that she can make the necessary changes to begin muscling in on those at the top:

“I’ve been surfing pretty much my whole life and I’m still learning so much every day. And I’m learning from some of the best people too. Like Griffin [Colapinto] and Kolohe [Adino] are people I’ve always looked to and then Matt Young. He’s a really amazing surfer from California.

“I really look up to Carissa [Moore]. I’ve always thought of myself as a mini her, and when she won the Olympics, I mean, that was huge. I thought since she kind of paved the way, I can make it there too.”

For the Paris 2024 Games the surfing contest will take place some 15,000 kilometres away from France’s capital in Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

Renowned for having some of the world’s heaviest waves getting to compete on the Olympic stage in one surfing’s most iconic, and challenging, locations is an additional drive for Pinkerton.

“I’ve actually never been to Tahiti but I do love big, giant barrels. I think it’s one of my strong suits. It would be really cool if I could make it to the event, not only because it’s the Olympics, but it is that one really gnarly wave.

“I feel like I could show what I can do there and hopefully showcase what girl surfing is becoming. I know that there’s a lot of surfers now that have improved to bigger barrels, especially the women.

“I think we have something to show.”

READ MORE: How to qualify for surfing at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

Kirra Pinkerton: LA 2028 hopes and Olympic dreams

Having been the one responsible for guaranteeing the US an additional qualification spot for Paris 2024, Pinkerton has begun assembling a compelling case to be included in the women’s team.

“I’m just going to be fired up for these whole next four years,” she confirmed resolutely post-victory. “I hope I can make it there.

"It's a little reminder in the back of my head now that maybe one day I'll win gold in the Olympics." - Kirra Pinkerton on the significance of her ISA 2022 title.

As Pinkerton moves to put the Olympics in her sights, she’s also well aware that after Paris will come Los Angeles 2028, which would see the Games come to her home town.

And while that might be some way off into the horizon the motivated surfer is already feeling the hums of excitement imagining what it would be like to compete surrounded by friends and family:

“I think it would probably be the biggest moment of my life having it at home. And if I were to be in it, I think it’s something I would definitely want to take in. I think I would just be freaking out, probably.”

Though it can be tempting to gaze into the future and imagine what might be, Pinkerton knows there isn’t time to get swept away with ideas of competing in a Games on waves she’s spent most of her life trying to master.

Her priority now is selection and building on her case to get noticed.

And with so much invested personally, the Californian says from here on she is willing to do whatever it takes to show her commitment to becoming an Olympian even with the depth of the US team:

“I’ve put in a lot of effort, obviously, with surfing. But I think I would put my focus more towards the Olympics than anything else.

“I free surf too, and I travel for free surfing. But I would mellow that out and work just on competitions because that’s something I want in my future: to be in the Olympics.”