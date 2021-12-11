USA snowboarder Cody Winters: Washing windows to finance an Olympic dream

American snowboarder Cody Winters grappled with the question of how to pay for his mounting expenses in pursuit of the Olympic dream. Here is the story of how a kid from Colorado founded a business to fund his Olympic journey to Beijing 2022.

Black-diamond skiing at four

Cody Winters was born and raised in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. His father moved to the small town of 12,000 people from California to pursue his snowboarding passion, inspired by his surfing experiences. He claims to be the first to pick up a snowboard in Steamboat.

Winters' parents enrolled him at Steamboat Winter Sports Club, a local factory producing future Olympians. They told the boy that he had to fulfil one condition to pick up a snowboard: learn how to ski the black-diamond run first.

At four, Winters tried to go down the black-diamond run with "a very poor skiing technique" just to put his feet on the precious snowboard. A year later, he rode down the black-diamond run on a snowboard. Soon he started travelling to competitions around the country. Ten years later, he now competes in snowboarding at a World Cup level. He had the talent, but a lack of finances stood in the way of his Olympic dream.

"Last year, I spent around 40 thousand dollars in just five months. The people I am competing against are entirely funded by the government. They have unlimited budget. They are up there with physical trainers, people waxing their boards, five or six coaches, all their travelling figured out, all the nicest equipment."

Young entrepreneur

Winters had another talent apart from snowboarding: an entrepreneurial mind. He worked in his father's woodwork shop in his teens, making pens, wooden necklaces, and wine bottle stoppers.

"We took this internship class in high school to study business. I was working for the biggest window washing company in town. Then I realised that I could create my own company with a very small budget."

And, just at 18, Winters created his own company: Winters Window Washing. On the business' website, Winters writes about his dream of making it to the Olympics. Orders rolled in, and soon Winters had to hire four of his snowboarding buddies to keep up with the demand.

"Steamboat is a tiny town, and word of mouth is really big. A lot of people in Steamboat love winter sports, and they try to support me. My business is the only reason I can come over to Europe, stay here and compete. Having to pay for everything makes me even more grateful for what I do have."

Making it to the Olympics

To get to Beijing 2022, Winters has to be ranked among the top 30 snowboarders on the World Cup points table. Winter's season will kick off in Bannoye, Russia, with a two-day World Cup race in parallel slalom starting on December 11. The upcoming races are crucial for Winters to secure his place among the United States' 24 snowboarding qualifiers for Beijing 2022.

"In the first four or five races in the season, I have to make it to the top 16. I haven't achieved this yet, but we are hopeful. My summer training went really well, and I got some new equipment which has been feeling good."

Winters may not know whether he would make it to Beijing, but he knows the journey alone will be worth it.

"Olympics is the highest that the sport goes; it's the ultimate, the greatest, highest level of competition. I want to be on that stage, take something to the very best and experience how much it takes to be at the top. It will be a huge learning experience for me, something I will grow from for the rest of my life."