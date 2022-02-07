USA Snowboard team makes fashion statement at Beijing 2022 with blazers and ties

The excitement, speed, thrill, adrenaline and epic tricks can make winter sports risky business, but for the USA snowboard team it is strictly business in their formal-looking uniforms.

With five outfits to choose from (Thumbnail picture courtesy of US snowboard official outfitter Volcom), Team USA snowboarders have hit the slopes at Beijing 2022 in style, with support staff and coaches not being outdone … in jackets and ties.

As the Women’s Slopestyle competition got underway on Saturday 05 February and Sunday 06 February, there was flair in the air as well as at the starting position at Genting Snow Park, with the coaches’ reversible red, white, blue, black and grey blazers garnering plenty of attention.

The catwalk was still definitely the slopestyle course which silver medallist Julia Marino described as “different than anything we’ve ever experienced. It’s really cool looking but by no means easy. The attention to detail, though, it’s pretty cool” she said.

And the show-stopper definitely Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who won New Zealand’s first Olympic Winter Games gold medal before being mobbed and hugged to the ground by Marino and Australia’s Tess Coady (bronze), in stirring scenes.

But with ties to complete the look, heads were turning and social media taking notice as Team USA's coaches put in an early Beijing 2022 pitch to join Olympic fashion’s scrapbook, usually reserved for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Norway’s curlers and figure skating’s superstars.

