Jessie Diggins seals historic relay win for USA in Falun

Team USA topped a relay event for the first time in a major cross-country skiing competition after winning the World Cup mixed 4x5km in Falun, Sweden, on Sunday (13 March).

After earlier legs from Rosie Brennan, Zak Ketterson and Scott Patterson, Jessie Diggins anchored the team to victory in 42:01.8, crossing the line 3.8 seconds clear of Finland who edged out Norway for second.

Three-time Olympic medallist Diggins also finished on the podium in Saturday's individual 10km with third place behind Therese Johaug, and Beijing 2022 sprint gold medallist Jonna Sundling of Sweden.

The 31-year-old from Minnesota ended her season with second position in the overall World Cup standings, with Natalia Nepryaeva claiming the big globe.

Three-time Olympic champion Johaug had announced her retirement last week in Oslo, but opted to come back for one last race where she sealed her 100th World Cup career triumph.