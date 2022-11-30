USA vs Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch USMNT's knockout game against the Dutch soccer team in Qatar.
The United States will play their round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Netherlands on Saturday (3 December).
Gregg Berhalter's men booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament as runners-up of Group B after defeating the Islamic Republic of Iran 1-0 in their final group match on Tuesday (29 November).
They will now face Netherlands' Oranje who finished on top of Group A with seven points and one goal conceded.
Though the two sides have never met at a World Cup before, they have played each other several times in friendlies with the Dutch leading the head-to-head 4-1.
Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's knockout game at the football showpiece in Qatar.
USA and Netherlands kick off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For American viewers, that's 10:00 Eastern Time (EST), 09:00 Central Time (CST) and 07:00 Pacific Time (PST).
FOX Sports is the official World Cup English-language broadcast partner in the United States and will screen every match live.
While matches during the tournament are spread across FOX, FS1 and FS2, USA v Netherlands will be screened on FOX.
FOX subscribers can also stream all the matches live on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.
Telemundo Deportes is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner in the United States and will also show every match live.
Those broadcasts will be live streamed on Peacock, but all matches are now only available on the Peacock Premium service.
USA v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan - 2pm EST (Final score: 1-1)
England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 2pm EST (Final score: 0-0)
IR Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 2pm EST (Final score: 1-0)
Netherlands v USA - Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - 10am EST
