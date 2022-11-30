USA vs Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

The United States will play their round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Netherlands on Saturday (3 December).

Gregg Berhalter's men booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament as runners-up of Group B after defeating the Islamic Republic of Iran 1-0 in their final group match on Tuesday (29 November).

They will now face Netherlands' Oranje who finished on top of Group A with seven points and one goal conceded.

Though the two sides have never met at a World Cup before, they have played each other several times in friendlies with the Dutch leading the head-to-head 4-1.

Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's knockout game at the football showpiece in Qatar.