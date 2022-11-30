USA vs Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

The United States will play their round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Netherlands on Saturday (3 December).

Gregg Berhalter's men booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament as runners-up of Group B after defeating the Islamic Republic of Iran 1-0 in their final group match on Tuesday (29 November).

They will now face Netherlands' Oranje who finished on top of Group A with seven points and one goal conceded.

Though the two sides have never met at a World Cup before, they have played each other several times in friendlies with the Dutch leading the head-to-head 4-1.

Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's knockout game at the football showpiece in Qatar.

Goal keeper Matt Turner celebrates after Christian Pulisic's girl against IR Iran
Goal keeper Matt Turner celebrates after Christian Pulisic's girl against IR Iran (2022 Getty Images)

What time does USA v Netherlands start?

USA and Netherlands kick off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For American viewers, that's 10:00 Eastern Time (EST), 09:00 Central Time (CST) and 07:00 Pacific Time (PST).

How to watch USA v Netherlands live at FIFA World Cup 2022

FOX Sports is the official World Cup English-language broadcast partner in the United States and will screen every match live.

While matches during the tournament are spread across FOX, FS1 and FS2, USA v Netherlands will be screened on FOX.

FOX subscribers can also stream all the matches live on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.

Telemundo Deportes is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner in the United States and will also show every match live.

Those broadcasts will be live streamed on Peacock, but all matches are now only available on the Peacock Premium service.

USMNT match schedule at FIFA World Cup 2022

Monday 21 November

USA v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan - 2pm EST (Final score: 1-1)

Friday 25 November

England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 2pm EST (Final score: 0-0)

Tuesday 29 November

IR Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 2pm EST (Final score: 1-0)

Saturday 3 December

Netherlands v USA - Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - 10am EST

