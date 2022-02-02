USA deny Australia in their mixed doubles curling opener at Beijing 2022

The United States won a close tit-for-tat contest beating Australia 6-5 in their mixed doubles opener at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, Australia’s first-ever Olympic curlers, came within a whisker of a dream start to their campaign.

They were ultimately denied a historic feat, with Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys winning the last end by one point.

The eight-end match was evenly poised at the halfway point of their opening match at Beijing 2022, with the two teams level on 2-2.

The match was an arm wrestle between the two teams as neither could get the upper hand over the first half of the tussle.

The US pair got their noses in front 3-2 in the fifth end before the Australians stormed back in the next round.

Gill delivered the goods on her final stone with a three-point end giving the team a 5-3 lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the seventh end when Persinger produced a superb double takeout on the last stone to level the scores with one more decisive round to go.

Gill had a shot to remove a US stone on the button on her teams last throw of the match for the victory, but her attempt missed the target handing the US the victory.