USA, China, Poland, South Korea book Paris 2024 quotas; Alison Weisz wins women's 10m air rifle world title

Alison Weisz held her nerve to see off Huang Yuting 16–14 in the women's 10m air rifle final at the 2022 ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, as both athletes secured an Olympic Games Paris 2024 quota spot.

Under the race-to-16 format, each shooter earned two points if they won a series and one point each for a tie. After splitting the first four series, Weisz pulled ahead with the next two. But Huang clawed her way back to level at 9–9.

Neither woman could establish a hold on the match, with Huang again coming back to equal the gold-medal shoot at 12–12 after 12 series as the pressure started to tell on Weisz, who found the 9-point ring twice to let the Chinese take the lead.

A timely time-out saw Weisz come back with a 10.7 to level the match once more at 14–14, meaning the subsequent series would decide the winner.

And a 10.6–10.3 final series ensured the American won the gold, with Huang taking silver.

Huang's compatriot Zhang Yu was knocked out in the final elimination, taking home the bronze medal. Julia Ewa Piotrowska finished fourth, but did enough to qualify a Paris 2024 quota place for Poland.

As there were two Chinese athletes in the fifth and last series of shooting in the ranking match, the fifth-placed South Korean shooter Keum Ji-hyeon also sealed an Olympic quota spot for her country.