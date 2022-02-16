USA bobsleigh: The journeys of athletes (and soldiers) Hakeem Abdul-Saboor and Frank Delduca

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor and Frank Delduca are bobsleigh athletes with a difference.

They both serve in the US military, and their progress to Beijing 2022 was part-funded by the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) aimed at supporting soldier-athletes as they train for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, while maintaining professional military careers.

Delduca and Abdul-Saboor were the only Americans to make the final 20-team field for the 2-man bobsleigh competition at these Winter Olympics.﻿

They finished in 13th place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Tuesday with a time of 4:00.10, just 3.21 seconds off gold medallist and German legend Francesco Friedrich.

We bring you the top things to know about each athlete's journey to the Games.

Abdul-Saboor: An elite athlete and former bodybuilder

The 34-year-old from Powhatan, Virginia is a supremely-gifted athlete and is competing in his second Olympic Games after making his debut at PyeongChang 2018 where he finished 19th in the 4-man and 21st in the 2-man.

The truth is he could have ended up as a professional in several disciplines.

The dream was the National Football League (NFL). Near the end of a stellar college career at the University of Virginia-Wise he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. That dream had to die. He said it "left an empty hole in my heart".

But competing at the top level is the main goal for the former bodybuilder, who won a People's Choice Award in Bodybuilding.com's FIT USA men's competition in 2012.

Fate would have Abdul-Saboor find bobsledding after a video of him jumping to touch his head to the ceiling got in the hands of strength coach Brad DeWeese at the Olympic Training Site in Tennesee.

DeWeese immediately invited Abdul-Saboor to compete in the next USA Bobsled combine. The rest is history.

"The fact that I could compete after college was the biggest thing that appealed to me," Abdul-Saboor told Richmond Magazine.

"This sport is an adrenaline rush. There is no other feeling like it. When you’re standing on the line and ready to push, there is nothing else that matters at that point in time.

"We put in 10-plus-hour days outside of sliding, working on our sleds and preparing our bodies to be ready to go down for two one-minute runs. Some would think that is a lot of time to work, but those two minutes while you’re on the ice going as fast as you can and flirting with the fine line of winning or crashing are unlike any other thing you will experience."

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor of Team USA is seen during the 2-man bobsleigh heats Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Delduca: Former alpine skiing state champion and new husband

Like Abdul-Sabooar, pilot Delduca has been involved in a multitude of athlete endeavors, ranging from alpine skiing in high school (he was a state champion) to AAA American football in Maine. And also like his crew partner, he has torn his ACL along the journey before he found his way to bobsleigh.

His journey to becoming one of the top pilots for his country has been faster than most. He tried out the discipline for the first time as a pusher in 2015, and in two years he was competing on the North America Cup level as a bob pilot.

After two World Championship appearances in 2016 and 2017, Delduca made his World Cup debut as a pilot in January 2022, with just two races in each discipline under his belt before heading to Beijing 2022.

When can I watch Abdul-Saboor and Delduca in action?

The 4-man competition starts with heat 1 on Saturday 19 February at 09:30 Beijing time. Heat 2 will begin at 11:05.

The teams will be back in action on Sunday 20 February at 09:30 Beijing time for heat 3 and 11:20 for heat 4.

