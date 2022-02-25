US Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso honoured with special stamps

Golfer Yuka Saso has been unveiled as the new face of a special set stamps issued by the Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) to celebrate her victory at the US Women’s Open Championship last year.

The 20-year-old rising star added her name into the footnotes of history when she became the second ever teenager to win the LPGA Tour’s most prestigious major championship at the Olympic Club in June 2021.

At 19 years, 11 months and 17 days old she matched the record set by 2008 winner, and Rio 2016 Olympic champion, Republic of Korea's PARK Inbee.

The four stamps feature different images of Saso in action representing the Philippines, including her playing on the third hole of the US Women’s Open and her holding the Harton S. Semple Championship trophy after winning the playoffs against Japan’s HATAOKA Nasa.

Speaking at the stamps’ reveal Saso said:

“Thank you for this honour, I am very happy and super proud to be able to achieve this, and as a young girl I dreamed of becoming a professional golfer and play in the LPGA tour, and to be able to achieve that, there is a lot of hard work, time and effort. With this kind of achievement, it makes me feel like all the hard work paid off.”

Since winning the Championship Saso has revealed that from her 22nd birthday she will represent Japan only, following the country’s nationality law whereby those with dual citizenship, like Saso, must select their nationality by the age of 22.

The golfer was born in the San Ildefedonso, Bulacan to a Filipina mother and a Japanese father.

Saso has represented the Philippines internationally since she began competing including at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, and just recently at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in 2021.

The Philippine Post Office has officially printed 60,000 copies of each of the four designs and they are now available to buy.

