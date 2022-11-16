NHK Trophy: World champions Uno Shoma and Sakamoto Kaori eye home Grand Prix success 

Figure skating’s reigning world champions Uno Shoma and Sakamoto Kaori will skate in front of their home fans this weekend (18 and 19 November) at the fifth Grand Prix of the post-Olympic season.

NHK Trophy will take place in Sapporo, Japan, as the penultimate stop of the Grand Prix, with both Uno and Sakamoto – and a host of others – looking to secure their spots at the exclusive Grand Prix Final next month in Turin, Italy.

The respective Beijing 2022 bronze medallists, Uno (Skate Canada International) and Sakamoto (Skate America) opened their Grand Prix seasons with wins, while the home country boasts the favourites in the pair skating discipline, as well, as Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi aim to book a trip to Turin, too.

Here, a full preview of the action to come, stars to watch, and how you can tune in to watch from wherever you are in the world.

Men: Uno, Siao Him Fa look for double-gold season

It’s Uno, the three-time Olympic medallist, who is the odds-on favourite in the men’s event, but he faces a competitive field, led by Adam Siao Him Fa, who is fresh off his first Grand Prix title when he soared to victory in front of the home French crowd earlier this month.

While it is Uno who has the more established CV, Siao Him Fa was particularly impressive in the free skate in Angers, France, and notched a 268.98 in total, just five points shy of Uno’s 273.15 in Mississauga the previous week.

Also in the podium conversation are Italian Matteo Rizzo (bronze, Skate Canada), as well as Cha Junhwan of the Republic of Korea, the fifth-place finisher at Beijing 2022 who also won bronze (Skate America) to kick off his Grand Prix.

All four aforementioned men are in the running to make the GP Final, results pending.

Yamamoto Sota of Japan was second behind Siao Him Fa at Grand Prix de France, compatriot while Tomono Kazuki won the bronze there.

In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Uno shared that he still has goals to improve while also not looking too far ahead: “The idea is to go season by season,” he and coach Stephane Lambiel said of their plans for the new Olympic quad.

Women: Sakamoto, Watanabe set for re-match

Could the reigning women’s world champ be the underdog?

Not quite, though Sakamoto will have her hands full with the hard-charging 20-year-old Watanabe Rinka, who beat Sakamoto at the Lombardia Trophy Challenger Series event to start the season, then won Skate Canada with an impressive triple Axel display.

She said in Mississauga that she would like to go for even more of a technical advantage in Sapporo: "At NHK Trophy, my next event, I want to incorporate two triple Axels into my free skate,” she said.

She also produced one of the more light-hearted moments of the season so far, describing her fascination with giant sea beetles – as well as visiting aquariums to relax.

The third Japanese skater is Sumiyoshi Rion, who won bronze in France, setting up what could be a home sweep on the podium for the women’s event.

Looking to disrupt that sweep is a slew of international skaters, including Grand Prix de France silver medallist Kim Yelim (KOR), Skate Canada runner-up Starr Andrews (USA) and another American, Amber Glenn, who won bronze at Skate America.

Pairs: Miura and Kihara a cut above

The numbers tell the story in the most simple of ways when it comes to pairs, where the breakout team of last season, Japan’s Miura and Kihara, have some 25 points to play with between their personal best (212.02 – Skate Canada, 2022) and that of the second-best team in the field.

Not to mention Miura/Kihara will be skating in front of home fans, and with another three weeks of time to improve an injured shoulder for Miura, that set their season preparations back to mid-September.

Skate Canada runners-up Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe are that second-best team as far as high scores go (186.48, also from Skate Canada), and the American team could be the likeliest challengers for Miura/Kihara should things pan out that way.

Also to watch for are Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev of France and Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel of Germany - both teams being first-time Grand Prix medallists this season - as well as Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar of Canada, Brooke the older sister to two-time world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh.

Kana Muramoto (L) and Daisuke Takahashi (JPN) Picture by Getty Images

Ice dance: A month later, Chock and Bates are back

It’s been a month since three-time world medallists Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth Grand Prix gold at Skate America, and they’ll look to double up on golds on the Grand Prix for the first time since 2014-15.

They are likely to do so, leading Montreal-based training mates Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada, as well as Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu, the Chinese duo having not competed internationally since the Olympics in February.

Domestic bragging rights will be at play, too, as both Muramoto Kana and Takahashi Daisuke as well as Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim - the top two Japanese teams - are in the ice dance field.

Schedule for NHK Trophy 2022

The Makomanai Ice Arena, which was the site of figure skating for the Olympic Winter Games Sapporo 1972, will host NHK Trophy. Competition takes place on Friday and Saturday, with the exhibition gala set for Sunday afternoon.

(Times are local - JST GMT +9)

Friday 18 November

1230 Pairs short program

1415 Women’s short program

1616 Ice dance rhythm dance

1900 Men’s short program

Saturday 19 November

1205 Pairs free skate

1350 Women's free skate

1650 Ice dance free dance

1930 Men's free skate

Sunday 20 November

1320 Exhibition gala

How to watch NHK Trophy 2022 live

The ISU streams the Grand Prix on its YouTube channel – though many territories are geoblocked from watching.

American fans can watch on Peacock, and the full list of ISU broadcast partners showing the action on their TV and streaming services for the Grand Prix events is here.