Uno Shoma, Kagiyama Yuma lead men's field into Worlds free skate: Preview

Not since 1956 has one country swept the men's singles podium at the World Figure Skating Championships.

Olympic champion Hayes Alan Jenkins led a Team USA trio to gold, silver and bronze that year, and on Saturday (26 March), Japan has the opportunity to match that history in Montpellier, France, after a stellar short program.

Olympic and world medallists Uno Shoma and Kagiyama Yuma are first and second, respectively, while their teammate Tomono Kazuki, who was fifth at Worlds in 2018, is third.

Uno, a two-time silver medallist at worlds (2017, 2018), scored a career-best 109.63 in the men's short on Thursday (24 March). The 18-year-old Kagiyama registered a 105.69.

It was Kagiyama who had won silver at last month's Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,﻿ while Uno captured the bronze.

Neither active Olympic champion - Nathan Chen (2022) and Hanyu Yuzuru (2014, 2018) - is in attendance, having opted out of Worlds due to respective injuries.

Tomono, 23, also had a best-ever short program, breaking the triple-digit mark for the first time with a 101.16.

Who could disrupt a Team Japan sweep?

American teenager Ilia Malinin sits fourth in his Worlds debut, scoring a 100.16. Eleven skaters in total broke the 90-point mark in a short program that was marked by strong skating.

Uno, Kagiyama, Tomono and Malinin will be joined in the final group of the free skate by Italy's Daniel Grassl (97.62) and Vincent Zhou of the U.S. (95.84).

The top ten was rounded out by: Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili (92.61), Matteo Rizzo of Italy (91.67), Keegan Messing of Canada (91.18) and home hope Adam Siao Him Fa of France (90.97).

The winner here will be a maiden world champ - aptly fitting for the start of a new Olympic quad.

Last month, the International Skating Union announced that "no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," including the world championships.

The men's free skate starts from 10:55 local (CET), with the final group taking to the ice at 13:53. The free dance gets underway from 17:05 local. Home hopes Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron lead after the rhythm dance.

