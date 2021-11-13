Uno Shoma eases to NHK Trophy victory as Vincent Zhou struggles

The Japanese fans in attendance at the NHK Trophy figure skating Grand Prix in Tokyo will have much to cheer after home favourite Uno Shoma, the leader after the men's short program, produced a confident – albeit not flawless – free skate on Saturday (13 November) to set a new total score personal best en route to winning the event.

Uno, skating to an interpretation of Maurice Ravel's Boléro, started brilliantly with a trio of quadruple jumps – a loop, Salchow, and toe loop in combination with a double toe – but popped his fourth planned quad, a flip, down to a double before barely hanging on to a second, standalone, quad toe.

After his superb short program on Friday, in which he scored over 100 points, he will no doubt have had the 300-total-points mark in his sights, but his mistakes put paid to that. While he received 187.57 points for his free skate, that was enough to push him to a new personal best total score of 290.15 points, bettering his old PB set in 2019 by just over a point.

It was also sufficient to see him ease to an eventually comfortable win, with second-placed Vincent Zhou of the United States nearly 30 points behind on 260.69 after a skate to forget.

"I finally jumped the loop and Salchow in a competition. At the same time, the jumps I’m nailing in practice I couldn’t do today so while I’m happy with the result I want to get back to work as soon as possible," Uno said. "I want to put together an even more difficult program.

"The last few years I haven’t been able to reach the podium. I feel like here at the NHK Trophy I’m finally back among the world’s top skaters. I know I worried a lot of people and I just want to thank them for their support.

"I want to get better. I won’t get carried away by this win or my recent performances. I’m competitive again and I want to aim higher and higher."

The win qualifies Uno for next month's Grand Prix Final in Osaka.

South Korea's Cha Jun-hwan, who struggled in the free skate last weekend at the Gran Premio d'Italia, did not have the cleanest free skate either this week, but was markedly better than he was in Torino. He finished third on 259.60, aided by his short program.

In a sign of how tight things were behind Uno, just 5.04 points separated Zhou in second from Alexander Samarin of Russia, who actually received the second-highest free skate score on Saturday, in sixth.

The Grand Prix circuit next heads to Grenoble, France, for the Internationaux de France from 19–21 November.

Zhou hangs on to silver after rough day

Zhou, who surprised national teammate Nathan Chen to win Skate America earlier this season, had big intentions of claiming a second Grand Prix win this year, but faltered with a difficult day on ice.

Like rival Uno, the American planned five quad jumps in his free skate, but things got off to a bad start when he singled the opening Lutz jump.

Just as he had in the short on Friday, Zhou struggled with landing his jumps fully rotated – both his quad Salchow attempts, and his standalone triple Axel, were under-rotated; while his quad toe loop and both major jumps in his triple Axel-single Euler-triple Salchow combination were landed a quarter rotation short.

A visibly disappointed Zhou finished sixth in the segment, although his short program score was enough to help him hang on to silver and – like Uno above him – qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

"I’m very disappointed in my performance. I made a lot of mistakes and I really I wish I could have done better, capitalised on my opportunity here," a dejected Zhou said.

"But thankfully this isn’t the Olympics and I think it’s good to get this out of my system now because this is not who I am and not representative of my training.

"Doing a five-quad long program takes a huge amount of mental effort and lots of concentration and ability to compartmentalise. That takes intense training - consistent training every day leading up the competition to cement the mindset and body to perform at peak condition. And unfortunately I was not able to have that training before this competition. That’s why I wasn’t able to do well today."

Cha better but still disappointing; Samarin impressive

After last weekend's nightmare in Torino, bronze medallist Cha did look better in Tokyo and perhaps could feel a little unlucky not to be leaving with silver.

That said, his own routine still has much room for improvement. The Korean fell on a downgraded quad Sal, and was docked by the judges for under-rotating two jumps and landing another two a quarter rotation short.

His strong short program no doubt played a part in keeping him ahead of the chasing pack – Makar Ignatov, Matteo Rizzo, and Samarin.

"I’m a little disappointed but I’m also happy about this," he acknowledged. "I have to work on some of the mistakes I made today but I found a way to fight through it all. I gave everything I had to the judges, to the fans and my family in Korea.

"This is the Olympic season so I want to make this programme the best as possible."

Samarin, for his part, looked near the Samarin of old. The 2019 European Championships silver medallist skated comfortably his cleanest routine in years, with no errors, to place second in the free skate segment – although his poor short program left him sixth overall.

The Russian was visibly delighted as his scores came through, looking surprised at his big score with his eyes wide open and an obvious big grin under his face mask.

If he can maintain that level of consistency, he could well insert himself back into the discussion to grab one of the three ROC Olympic team spots for Beijing 2022.