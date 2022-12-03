Top seed Unnati Hooda stormed into the under-17 women’s singles final at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Saturday.

Unnati Hooda is yet to drop a game in this year’s tournament. She defeated Japan's Mion Yokouchi 21-8, 21-17 in the semi-final to become the first-ever Indian to make the final in the under-17 singles category.

The Odisha Open champion will now take on Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Apart from Unnati Hooda, Anish Thoppani in men’s under-15 singles and under-17 men's doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also made it to the finals of their respective competitions.

Anish Thoppani turned the tables on second seed Lee Yu-Jui of Chinese Taipei after going down in the first game. The Indian shuttler dominated Lee Yu-Jui in the following games to win the match 18-21, 21-12, 21-12. Thoppani will take on Chung-Hsiang Yih of Chinese Taipei in the final.

Chung-Hsiang Yih will come into the final on the back of his 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 victory over India's Gnana Dattu, who had to settle for bronze after losing the last-four clash.

As for Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat, they won 21-15, 21-19 against Chinese Taipei's Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu to advance to the under-17 men's doubles final. The duo will face Chinese Taipei opponents - Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin - in Sunday’s final.

India’s under-15 men’s doubles pair of Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV also had to settle for a bronze medal after they lost their semi-final to top seeds Muhammad Mubarrok and Raihan Pramono of Indonesia 21-18, 21-14.

With two bronze medals already won, and three more to come on Sunday after the finals, India is sure to finish with five medals this year.

Indian badminton players won five medals in 2018 while they won two in the 2019 edition. The prestigious continental event is being conducted after two years following the COVID-19 pandemic and will conclude on Sunday.