The United States’ FIFA World Cup chances of making the knockouts now depend on their final Group B match vs Iran. Get all the permutations and combinations here.
A 0-0 draw against England in their second Group B fixture on Friday kept the USMNT’s chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout rounds alive.
The American side demonstrated their ability to frustrate top teams with many fans in agreement that the US deserved all three points after the 90 minutes were up.
Pre-tournament, England were considered the favourites to finish top of Group B, with pundits undecided whether the US would clinch second spot over Iran and Wales - but the spots are still up for grabs, and with all four sides boasting match-fit squads, it makes for a dramatic Group B finale.
With a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 0-0 draw versus England, the USA find themselves in third place in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B standings with two points from two games.
England are currently top of Group B with four points from one win and one draw and Iran are in second with three points following one win and one loss. Wales trail behind in fourth place with one point having drawn a game and lost one.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
* Top two teams from each group make the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals)
Glossary: GF - Goals For (Goals Scored), GA - Goals Against (Goals Conceded), GD - Goal Difference
With two matches left to play, Group B is wide open with all four teams still in with a chance to qualify for the Round of 16. The top two teams from the group make the cut for the knockouts.
The fate of the group, including USMNT’s, will be decided on the final matchday of the group with the United States facing off against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday 29th November whilst England and Wales come face to face on the same day at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Both games kick off at 22:00 local time, which is at 19:00 for British viewers, 14:00 (EST), 13:00 (CST) and 11:00 (PST).
USMNT win v Iran
Fortunately for the United States, their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is still in their own hands. If the youthful USMNT side can win against Iran in the final Group B match, they'll be guaranteed qualification into the round of 16.
If the US can find the back of the net and beat Iran, their points tally will go up to five points - a haul which cannot be matched by Wales and would not be matched by Iran given them losing to the US.
Whether they finish in second or first place would be up to the England game. If England lost to Wales and the United States beat Iran, the USMNT would qualify in first place. A draw between England and Wales would see first and second place decided on goal difference - England currently have a +4 difference compared to the United States’ zero.
If both England and the US win, England will qualify in first place on seven points with the US qualifying in second with five.
USMNT draw v Iran
A draw against Iran wouldn’t be enough for the USMNT to gain qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockouts. If the game finishes a point a piece, Iran will finish on four points and the United States on three.
In the result of a draw, the game between England and Wales won’t impact the US’ final standings however could impact Iran.
A Wales win against England would see the Welsh and English both finish on four points, while a draw for Iran would also leave them on four points. Qualification would then turn to goal difference.
USMNT lose v Iran
If the United States lose their final Group B match against Iran, their campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 will end regardless of what happens in the other match between England and Wales.
A loss will keep the US at two points whilst Iran would finish on six points. Whether Iran would qualify in first or second place would then be decided by the other match in Group B.
If Wales win against England, Iran finish top and second place will be decided by goal difference.
If England and Wales draw, Iran would still finish top and England would qualify. However if England beat Wales, Iran will qualify in second position and England would top the group.
|USA Result vs Iran
|Knockout chances
|Win
|Qualify
|Draw
|Do not qualify
|Loss
|Do not qualify
