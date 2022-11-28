A 0-0 draw against England in their second Group B fixture on Friday kept the USMNT’s chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout rounds alive.

The American side demonstrated their ability to frustrate top teams with many fans in agreement that the US deserved all three points after the 90 minutes were up.

Pre-tournament, England were considered the favourites to finish top of Group B, with pundits undecided whether the US would clinch second spot over Iran and Wales - but the spots are still up for grabs, and with all four sides boasting match-fit squads, it makes for a dramatic Group B finale.