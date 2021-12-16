Austria’s Daniela Ulbing wins parallel giant slalom World Cup in Carezza after Ester Ledecka falls

Daniel Ulbing of Austria has won the first parallel giant slalom World Cup of her career after triumphing in Carezza, Italy. The 23-year-old faced off against double Olympic gold medallist and race favourite Ester Ledecka, however a big mistake from the Czech saw her slide off track on the final run.

Ulbing, who trailed Ledecka after the qualifying round, couldn’t hide her excitement after a maiden victory and final on the World Cup tour. “I’m happy that I pulled through to the end,” she said. “I wasn’t one hundred percent satisfied with my qualification and thought to myself, I can only win and have found my way better from run to run.”

While being disappointed with the final result, Ledecka can take heart from a performance that saw her take a leading position before her mistake left her settling for second place. The Czech made history at PyeongChang 2018 by winning both the snowboard parallel giant slalom and Alpine skiing super-G titles during the same Olympic Games.

READ MORE: Ester Ledecka: "Inside I still feel like half snowboarder and half skier

In the men's final, Germany's two-time World Championships bronze medallist Stefan Baumeister took the victory and with it the yellow bib after an impressive win over Russian Dmitry Loginov. Baumeister bounced back after losing the final in last week's season opener in Lake Bannoye, Russia to Republic of Korea's Sangho Lee.

The next parallel giant slalom World Cup competition takes place in Cortina d’Ampezzo on 19 December.

World Cup Carezza women's top 3

Daniela Ulbing, Austria Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic Ramona Hofmeister, Germany

World Cup Carezza men's top 3