Ulbing and Auner take impressive parallel slalom World Cup victories in Bad Gastein

Austria's Daniela Ulbing and Arvid Auner put in stunning displays on home soil to win the snowboard parallel slalom World Cup competitions in Bad Gastein.

Ulbing triumphed first, beating Germany's Ramona Hofmeister in the Big Final to cement her place at the top of the overall World Cup standings. The 23-year-old, who only took her maiden World Cup victory in mid-December when she triumphed in Carezza, Italy, looks to be in excellent form with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 just weeks away from the 4 February Opening Ceremony.

In Tuesday's final, a mistake from Hofmeister left the winner in no doubt, as Ulbing cruised to victory and Hofmeister stumbled to end her campaign with a DNF. The small final was won by Russian Natalia Soboleva, who beat Austria's Julia Dujmovits by 0.26 seconds.

In the men's competition, Austrian snowboarders made up the top four places with Arvid Auner the winner of the Big Final. The 24-year-old Auner beat veteran snowboarder and two-time Olympic medallist, Benjamin Karl by 0.87 seconds to claim an impressive World Cup victory.

In the Small Final, Alexander Payer was the victor, with second place (fourth overall) going to Lukas Mathies.

Women's Parallel Slalom World Cup overall standings

Daniela Ulbing, Austria, 346 points Julie Zogg, Switzerland, 305 points Romona Hofmeister, Germany, 292 points

Men's Parallel Slalom World Cup overall standings