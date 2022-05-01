UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-22 final: Barcelona to defend title against Lyon – watch live streaming in India

It’ll be a rematch of the 2019 final when Barcelona and Lyon meet in the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-22 final at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on May 21.

Although defending champions Barcelona were beaten 4-1 the last time they faced Lyon in the summit clash, FCB’s form this season has been phenomenal.

The Jonatan Giraldez-coached Barcelona have been on a roll. They have been crowned the Spanish champions and remained unbeaten in the UEFA Women’s Champions League until the last match.

In fact, the Cules were on a 45-game winning streak before the 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg in the second leg of the semi-final. However, it made little difference as Barcelona won 5-3 on aggregate to make the Women’s UCL final.

Barcelona’s talismanic midfielder Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d’Or and UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award, leads the goal-scoring charts with 10 goals and two assists this season, including a brace in the first leg of the semi-final.

On the other hand, Lyon are the most successful team in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, having lifted the trophy seven times. The French side won the title six times on the trot before Barcelona ended the run last season.

Lyon reached their record 10th final through a tough group stage that included a loss to Bayern Munich. The Wendie Renard-led team, however, ended on top of Group B to make the final eight.

The seven-time champions had to come back from behind in the tricky quarter-final against Juventus. Lyon lost 2-1 away but registered a 3-1 win at home to book a semis clash with PSG.

Lyon picked up a 5-3 win on aggregate over their French counterpart to set up the clash against Barcelona.

All in all, the former champions against the defending champions makes for an exciting clash in the final.

Where to watch UEFA Women’s Champions League final live in India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-22 final between Barcelona and Lyon will be available on DAZN’s official YouTube channel. The match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on May 21.

There will be no telecast for the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-22 final in India.