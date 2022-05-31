UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Europe’s football elites in action – watch live

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 kicks off on Wednesday with 55 European countries participating in the third edition of the continental football showpiece.

Kylian Mbappe’s France are the reigning UEFA Nations League champions, having won last season’s title after beating Spain in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, led Portugal to the crown in the inaugural season in 2018-19 after overcoming the Netherlands in the summit clash.

The UEFA Nations League follows an intriguing format. Teams are divided into four leagues – League A, League B, League C and League D – according to their rankings in the last edition.

League A, B and C have 16 teams each while League D has seven teams.

The 16 teams in League A, B and C are divided into four groups of four teams each. League D, meanwhile, has two groups, one with four teams and the other with three. Here’s the division for this season.

UEFA Nations League 2022-23 leagues, groups and teams

League A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russian Football Union*, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

Note: The Russian Football Union was in Group 2 of League B in the initial draw but have been suspended from the tournament due to the Ukraine conflict. Consequently, they will automatically finish last in their group and will be relegated to League C for next season.

UEFA Nations League 2022-23 format

As per the grouping, League A consists of the top teams, including France, Germany, England, Spain and Portugal. The 16 teams in League A will be vying for the UEFA Nations League title.

In the group stage, each team plays the others in their group in a two-legged home and away round-robin format. The top teams from each group make it to the semi-finals.

The winners of the semis play the final for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 title on June 18, 2023, while the losing semi-finalists face off in the third-place playoff.

In addition, teams can also gain promotion to the higher-tier leagues or get relegated to lower ones. For instance, the bottom-placed teams from each of the four groups in League A will drop down to League B for next season while the group toppers from League B will be promoted to League A.

With League D comprising just two groups, the two group toppers will get promoted to League C. As for the relegation from League C to League D, the bottom-placed teams from each group in League C will be divided into two brackets of two teams each.

They will play each other in the playoffs in 2024 and the two losing teams will be relegated to League D. The playoff winners will stay in League C.

Where to watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches live in India?

Select UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in India will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV apps and OTT platforms.