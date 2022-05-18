Watch live streaming, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 final: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers

German club Eintracht Frankfurt will face Scottish giants Rangers FC in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2021-22 final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville in the wee hours of Thursday (IST).

Both teams have brushed aside challenges from European heavyweights en route to the final and will be confident heading into the fixture.

While Eintracht Frankfurt defeated FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals and West Ham in the semis, Rangers overcame RB Leipzig in the semis and won against Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

This will be Rangers’ first European football final since 2008 and a shot at their maiden continental crown. Frankfurt, meanwhile, won their only title in 1979-80, when the competition was called the UEFA Cup. It was also the last time Eintracht Frankfurt played in the final of the continental championship.

The UEFA Europa League winner will qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers have only faced each other once, in the double-legged European Cup semi-finals in 1959-60. The German side won both matches and clinched the tie 12-4 on aggregate.

Managed by Oliver Glasner, Eintracht Frankfurt will be led by veteran goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Japanese playmaker Daichi Kamada and in-form striker Rafael Borre are the stars to watch out for in the squad. The German side will also be boosted by the return of Jesper Lindstrom.

James Tavernier, meanwhile, will be the key man for the Rangers in the UEL final. The Englishman, also the club’s captain, has already scored seven goals and provided two assists in the Europa League this season. The defender is currently the Europa League 2021-22’s top scorer.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League 2021-22 final live in India?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 final between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers FC will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. The UEL 2021-22 match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST in India.

Live streaming of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 final in India will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.