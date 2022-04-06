Watch live streaming, UEFA Europa League 2022 quarter-finals first leg: Barcelona face Frankfurt

The UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2021-22 returns with the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday. Watch the matches on live streaming.

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will travel to Deutsche Bank Park to take on Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt and look to extend their 13-match unbeaten streak across competitions. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in Europe.

On their way to the Europa League quarter-finals, Barcelona defeated Galatasaray 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16. Having blanked Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico last month, the Catalans will be brimming with confidence heading into the fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, currently ninth in Bundesliga, are also unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions but have drawn their last four matches.

Frankfurt overcame Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win.

While Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will be missing Dani Alves and Sergino Dest in defence, their in-form attackers Ferran Torres, Pedri and Aubameyang will be a handful.

Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are expected to go into the football match with a settled team. Midfielders Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom will look to keep the supply line open for forward Rafael Borre. Defender Martin Hinteregger will also return to the side.

The other three first-leg quarter-final fixtures will also be played on the same day.

German club RB Leipzig will travel to Italy to play Atalanta BC while French side will play English club West Ham United in London. SC Braga will host Scotland’s Rangers FC in Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 quarter-finals leg 1: Schedule and live match times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, April 7

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta - 10:15 PM IST

Friday, April 8 - Early morning

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona - 12:30 AM IST

Lyon vs West Ham - 12:30 AM IST

SC Braga vs Rangers FC - 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch UEFA Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final matches live in India?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final matches, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona and RB Leipzig vs Atalanta, will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India. West Ham vs. Lyon will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD Channels while Braga vs Rangers will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD Channels.

Live streaming of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 matches in India will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.