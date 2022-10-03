UEFA Champions League 2022-23, live streaming: Watch Chelsea vs AC Milan in matchweek 3 - full schedule

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid will be one of the favourites for their 15th title in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, which will take place from September 2022 to June 2023.

Watch UCL 2022-23 matches on live streaming in India.

Real Madrid, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, beat the odds to defeat Liverpool 1-0 in the UCL final last season. courtesy a Vinicius Junior goal. The Brazilian winger, along with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois will be key if Los Blancos are to make another title attempt.

English giants Manchester City are another team considered title favourites. The Pep Guardiola-managed team reached the final in 2020-21 but lost to Chelsea. Having signed top striker Erling Haaland, they will be hoping to finally get their name on the UCL winners list this season.

Similarly, French champions Paris St. Germain - who boast of an attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar - will be aiming to add a first UCL trophy to their cabinet.

Two-time winners Chelsea, who have brought in Graham Potter as manager and signed Raheem Sterling, will be looking to compete with the best. The 2018-19 champions Liverpool, despite losing Sadio Mane, have a strong squad to mount another title challenge.

Resurgent Barcelona, boosted by the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, among others, will provide a stiff challenge while Bayern Munich will be another team in the hunt for the UCL title.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 live in India

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of UCL 2022-23 in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 matchweek 3 schedule and live match start times in India

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Tuesday, October 4

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen - 10:15 PM IST

Marseille vs Sporting CP - 10:15 PM IST

Wednesday, October 5

Ajax vs Napoli - 12:30 AM IST

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid - 12:30 AM IST

Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur - 12:30 AM IST

Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen - 12:30 AM IST

Inter vs Barcelona - 12:30 AM IST

Liverpool vs Rangers - 12:30 AM IST

RB Leipzig vs Celtic - 10:15 PM IST

RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb - 10:15 PM IST

Thursday, October 6

Benfica vs PSG - 12:30 AM IST

Chelsea vs AC Milan - 12:30 AM IST

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa - 12:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen - 12:30 AM IST

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 12:30 AM IST

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund - 12:30 AM IST