UEFA Champions League 2022-23, live streaming: Watch Chelsea vs AC Milan in matchweek 3 - full schedule

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid will be one of the favourites for their 15th title in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, which will take place from September 2022 to June 2023.
Watch UCL 2022-23 matches on live streaming in India.
Real Madrid, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, beat the odds to defeat Liverpool 1-0 in the UCL final last season. courtesy a Vinicius Junior goal. The Brazilian winger, along with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois will be key if Los Blancos are to make another title attempt.
English giants Manchester City are another team considered title favourites. The Pep Guardiola-managed team reached the final in 2020-21 but lost to Chelsea. Having signed top striker Erling Haaland, they will be hoping to finally get their name on the UCL winners list this season.
Similarly, French champions Paris St. Germain - who boast of an attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar - will be aiming to add a first UCL trophy to their cabinet.
Two-time winners Chelsea, who have brought in Graham Potter as manager and signed Raheem Sterling, will be looking to compete with the best. The 2018-19 champions Liverpool, despite losing Sadio Mane, have a strong squad to mount another title challenge.
Resurgent Barcelona, boosted by the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, among others, will provide a stiff challenge while Bayern Munich will be another team in the hunt for the UCL title.
Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 live in India
The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of UCL 2022-23 in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.
UEFA Champions League 2022-23 matchweek 3 schedule and live match start times in India
All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)
Tuesday, October 4
Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen - 10:15 PM IST
Marseille vs Sporting CP - 10:15 PM IST
Wednesday, October 5
Ajax vs Napoli - 12:30 AM IST
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid - 12:30 AM IST
Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur - 12:30 AM IST
Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen - 12:30 AM IST
Inter vs Barcelona - 12:30 AM IST
Liverpool vs Rangers - 12:30 AM IST
RB Leipzig vs Celtic - 10:15 PM IST
RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb - 10:15 PM IST
Thursday, October 6
Benfica vs PSG - 12:30 AM IST
Chelsea vs AC Milan - 12:30 AM IST
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa - 12:30 AM IST
Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen - 12:30 AM IST
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 12:30 AM IST
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund - 12:30 AM IST