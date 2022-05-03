UEFA Champions League 2021-22, semi-finals leg 2: Real Madrid vs Manchester City; Villarreal vs Liverpool - watch live streaming

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 returns this week with leg 2 of the semi-final stage.

After the leg 1 football fixtures, record 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid will be counting on home advantage at the Santiago Bernabeu to overturn a 4-3 deficit against last year’s finalists Manchester City.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be firm favourites to go through to the final when they visit the Estadio de la Cerámica to play Villarreal. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a stranglehold over the fixture courtesy their 2-0 win at Anfield for the first leg.

Both Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Liverpool vs Villareal UEFA Champions League second-leg semifinals can be seen on live streaming in India.

Despite coming into the match with a 4-3 advantage, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will be disappointed at the way his team squandered a 2-0 early advantage against the Los Blancos at the Etihad.

Late goals from Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr exposed some chinks in Man City’s defensive armour, something Guardiola will be desperate to plug during the team’s away leg in Spain.

An early goal from Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid in the second leg may very well set up an intriguing fixture which may go either way.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are much more comfortably placed than their English rivals. Jurgen Klopp’s men looked firmly in control over Villarreal in the first leg.

With the Spanish side’s core strength lying in their coach Unai Emery’s defensive setup, a two-goal cushion may just be enough to see Liverpool through. With star attacking players like Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane in top form, the Reds have plenty of goal scorers in their ranks too.

If City and Liverpool, two teams which are locked in a tense battle for the Premier League title this season, do make it through, it will be the second consecutive all-English final in the UCL. Last year, Chelsea beat Manchester City for the European title.

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semi-finals leg 2 schedule and live match times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, May 4

Villarreal vs Liverpool - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, May 5

Real Madrid vs Manchester City - 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch UEFA Champions League semi-finals leg 2 live in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semi-finals leg 2 matches - Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Villarreal vs Liverpool - will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.

Live streaming of UCL in India will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.