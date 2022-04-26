UEFA Champions League 2021-22, semi-finals leg 1: Real Madrid vs Manchester City; Liverpool vs Villarreal - watch live 

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 is down to its final four and the semi-final stage is all set to get underway this week. Manchester City welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium while Liverpool host Villarreal at Anfield for the first leg.

Liverpool will start favourites against Villarreal at home but all eyes will be on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who will be itching to reach their second straight UCL final.

Despite dominating English football in recent years, Manchester City haven’t been able to claim any European honour yet despite coming close on multiple occasions. The Cityzens made three back-to-back quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League before losing out to Chelsea in last season’s title decider.

This season, record 13-time champions Real Madrid stand between them and yet another title shot but Manchester City will enter the fixture brimming with confidence.

At the last UCL tie between the two teams in 2019-20, City’s Kevin de Bruyne starred in his team’s 4-2 aggregate win over the Spanish giants in the round of 16. The Belgian midfielder will look for a repeat performance.

Pep Guardiola, who is leading a side to the Champions League semi-final for a record ninth time, also has an impressive record against Real Madrid as a coach across competitions.

However, Real Madrid have come into the final four having beaten star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the last-16 and last season’s champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Luka Modric in the midfield and Karim Benzema, who is in the form of his life, will be the key men for Los Blancos.

A first-leg advantage at home will be critical for Manchester City before heading to Spain for the second leg next week.

In the other semi-final, six-time champions Liverpool will be eyeing to add to the European section of their trophy cabinet. However, Villarreal are a tricky opponent for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Despite the home advantage and a superior record, the English giants will be wary of their Spanish opponents, who have beaten former champions Juventus and Bayern Munich en route to the semi-finals.

Uefa Champions League 2021-22 semi-finals leg 1 schedule and live match times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, April 27

Real Madrid vs Manchester City - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, April 28

Liverpool vs Villarreal - 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch UEFA Champions League semi-finals leg 1 live in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semi-finals leg 1 matches - Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Liverpool vs Villarreal - will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 4 TV channels in India. Live streaming of UCL in India will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.