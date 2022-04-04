UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Chelsea vs Real Madrid headlines first leg of quarter-finals - watch live streaming

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 resumes this week with the first leg of the quarter-finals. Watch the matches on live streaming.

Football fans can expect an action-packed schedule with Chelsea vs Real Madrid highlighting the star-studded line-up.

Defending champions Chelsea will welcome record 13-time UCL winners Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for the first leg for a nail-biting tie. Chelsea, incidentally, knocked the Los Blancos out of last season’s UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will be eager to avoid a similar storyline this year and a positive result in their away leg can be crucial before the two-legged affair is settled at the Santiago Bernabeu two weeks later.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard won’t be returning to his old stomping grounds with the Real Madrid squad due to an injury. Playmaker Isco is also doubtful for the match.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, meanwhile, will miss defender Ben Chilwell. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic may also miss out. Coming into the match following a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Brentford FC, the Blues will have a point to prove in Thursday’s match.

In another intriguing fixture, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be rekindling his old rivalry with Pep Guardiola, who will be visiting Madrid with his Manchester City team.

Having knocked out City’s cross-city rivals Manchester United in the round of 16, Atletico will now have eyes on another Mancunian scalp in the quarters.

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals leg 1: Schedule and live match times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, April 6

Benfica vs Liverpool - 12:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, April 7

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - 12:30 AM IST

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich - 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches live in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarter-finals, including the Chelsea vs Real Madrid match, will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches in India will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.