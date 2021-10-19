UCI Track Cycling World Championships: Four-member Indian team to compete in two events - watch live

The UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 will be held from October 20 to 24 at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski in Roubaix, France.

Indian cyclists will compete in two men's events - team sprint and time trial.

In the team sprint event, India will be represented by Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh, Y Rojit Singh and Esow Alben.

This quartet had won a historic gold medal in the same event at the 2019 World Junior Track Cycling Championships in Frankfurt.

Esow also won a bronze medal in the men’s keirin event in the 2019 junior meet.

In the individual time trial event, Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh, a former junior world No. 1, will be India’s only entry.

The UCI Track Cycling World Championships, into its 119th edition, is being held in France for a record 16th time and for the first time since 2015.

A total of 350 cyclists from over 40 countries will be competing in 11 events. The events are time trial, keirin, individual pursuit, team pursuit, points race, scratch race, sprint, team sprint, elimination race, omnium and madison -- both for men and women.

The winner of each tournament will receive a gold medal and a rainbow jersey.

India schedule for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021

All times are in India standard time (IST)

Men’s Team Sprint

Wednesday, October 20

Qualifying - 10:22 PM IST onwards

First round (if India qualify) - 11:34 PM IST onwards

Thursday, October 21

Finals (if India qualify) - 12:29 AM IST onwards

Men’s Time Trial

Friday, October 22

Qualifying - 4:53 PM IST onwards

Finals (if India’s Ronaldo Singh qualify) - 11:30 PM IST onwards

Indian squad for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021

Men's Team Sprint: Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh, Y Rojit Singh, Esow Alben (Substitute)

Men’s Time Trial: Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh

Where to watch UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 live in India?

Live streaming of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 will be available on UCI’s official YouTube channel.

There’s no telecast on any TV channel in India.